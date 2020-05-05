Multiple Award-Winning film Breaking Their Silence to Sneak Peek Screening on May 9th & 14th Vimeo On Demand Worldwide

The multiple award winning documentary that became the topic of a TED X Talk will Sneak Peek on May 9th & 14th at 4pm Pacific 7pm Eastern FB Live Q&A to follow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking Their Silence : Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War is the passion project of Hollywood filmmaker, Kerry David, an animal advocate working to stop the extinction of wildlife in Africa through her story-telling talents as a director.How does a pangolin in a wet market in Asia have the power to wreak such havoc on our lives and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks? This film spotlights the illegal wildlife trade through the eyes of courageous women fighting on the frontlines in Africa and Asia to keep these creatures thriving on our planet—and human beings alive. The ultimately uplifting film’s timely subject matter sheds light on the world’s unfolding tragedy and how we got here: social distancing and quarantining in our own homes.Breaking Their Silence is the first documentary to explore the poaching crisis through a female lens from the perspective of courageous women who are making a difference. Through innate EQ and street savvy David was able to secure unprecedented access to activists and remote conservation sites—many of which operate under the cover of secrecy for their safety and the safety of the animals.In a rare feat, the film won both the audience and jury awards at two festivals—the San Diego International Film Festival and Durango Film Festival. It received multiple additional awards and honors including but not limited to:WINNERSan Diego International Film Festival - Jury AwardSan Diego International Film Festival - Audience Award for Best Feature DocumentaryDurango Film Festival - Jury Award for Best Feature DocumentaryDurango Film Festival - Audience Award for Best Feature DocumentaryNew Jersey Documentary Film Festival - Jury Award for Best Feature DocumentarySan Francisco Film Festival - Sprit of Activism AwardNew Haven Documentary Film Festival - Audience Award for Best Feature DocumentaryWorldFest Houston International Film Festival - Platinum Remi Award for Best Feature DocumentarySilicon Beach Film Festival - Grand Prize WinnerAFI Canne - World Peace Initiative AwardImpactDocs - Award of ExcellenceSan Diego Film Festival - Focus on Social Media AwardVermont For Wildlife - WinnerWORLD PREMIERE:Newport Beach Film FestivalFor a complete listing of awards and honors, visit https://www.breakingtheirsilence.com/awards “What’s striking about David’s film is that her female subjects aren’t afraid of showing emotion and vulnerability.” Huffpost“Beautiful and hopeful.” Parade Magazine“Inspiring” – Alicia Silverstone“A sobering global perspective illuminating perhaps humanity’s greatest crime against its own future.” – Robert Meyer Burnett, filmmaker, YouTuber“Kerry’s film rocked me to the depths of my soul – brilliant film.” – Melinda Moulton, philanthropist.David was recently a featured speaker at Tedx Charlottesville where her talk, titled “The Last 5 Minutes” focused on the making of her film. The talk can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nfBzns5aJ0 Viewers worldwide can watch Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War on Saturday, May 9th at 7:00pm EST for $19.99. The film can be viewed for a full 24 hours and the rental includes a one-year membership to David’s non-profit organization OverAndAboveAfrica.com—a $60 value. For more information, please visit the rental link at https://vimeo.com/410030415 About Kerry DavidKerry David is an award-winning Hollywood filmmaker and passionate animal advocate who is determined to prevent the extinction of multiple species by using her art and talent to spread the message. In 2017 she founded Over and Above Africa which raises funds to protect wildlife and communities in Africa, then films the funds in use to share with their donors and members. In addition to her work with animals, in 2010, she was hired to oversee the creation of an orphanage for children in Ghana, West Africa. Anyone wanting to support and learn more about the film or the poaching crisis can visit www.breakingtheirsilence.com or www.OverandAboveAfrica.com ###Contact:Dianna Baridb Media Relationsd.bari@dbmediarelations.com310-424-9784



