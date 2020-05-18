InSpire Transpiration Solutions Welcomes Jesse Porter as Cannabis Business Specialist
Cannabis industry veteran joins growing HVAC company to help cultivators maximize profits
Jesse’s breadth of experience in the cannabis space and familiarity with all of the complex processes involved in indoor cultivation facility design make him a great addition to our team.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, an HVAC products and services provider focused on controlled environment horticulture to optimize product quality, is pleased to announce the addition of Jesse Porter to its growing team of industry experts. Porter has more than a decade of experience in the cannabis industry, including a rare combination of training, skills and professionalism backed by a track record of success. As a Cannabis Business Specialist, Porter will work closely with InSpire clients to help cultivators mitigate risk and maximize profits.
— Adrian Giovenco, InSpire Transpiration Solutions
“InSpire is growing quickly and we are looking for highly qualified, passionate individuals that can help us make an impact on this fast-paced, dynamic industry,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “Jesse’s breadth of experience in the cannabis space and familiarity with all of the complex processes involved in indoor cultivation facility design make him a great addition to our team. We look forward to his contributions and ability to nurture and further InSpire’s industry relationships, solve problems for our clients, and ultimately help cultivators understand the ins and outs of this business, while maximizing ROI.”
In his role as Cannabis Business Specialist, Porter will lead a multi-disciplinary, client-facing team of sales and support staff in roles ranging from initial contact with clients all the way through post-sales and service support. He will identify new business opportunities; nurture relationships with key industry leaders; determine project needs to meet client requirements; and develop and evaluate grow room HVAC solutions to client challenges. Porter’s depth of knowledge in the cannabis industry, problem solving skills and cultivation experience make him an ideal selection for this position.
Prior to joining InSpire Transpiration Solutions, Porter operated his own full-service cannabis consulting company, leading his clients through cultivation management, business planning and development, compliance and regulatory issues, and branding and marketing efforts. After years spent teaching, managing dispensaries, and overseeing cultivation facilities, Porter opened his own 7,000 square-foot cannabis garden supply store in Oakland, CA. Oakland Garden Supply was awarded “Best of the East Bay” by East Bay Express in just a few years time, and is the highest-rated and most reviewed shop of its kind in California. Porter went on to consult and provide hands-on management to large scale cannabis projects throughout California and Nevada, including the development of a 100,000 square foot indoor facility and a five-acre organic greenhouse operation.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 25 years of combined experience and nearly a decade spent in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVAC systems to deliver precise climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from HVAC system design and build to ongoing cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
