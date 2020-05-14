DAUGHTRY SEPTEMBER ALE

Rock Band Daughtry Launch September Ale in Collaboration with Rock Brothers Brewery

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Nominated, Multi-Platinum rock band Daughtry have revealed their newest project, September Ale, in a collaboration with Rock Brothers Brewery out of Tampa, FL. The beer is aptly named after one of the band’s biggest hits, September, and features a colorful 16oz can designed by the band’s Brian Craddock.

September Ale is delightfully crisp, light, yet full of flavor. A tad of honey adds a slightly, but not all overwhelming, sweet crisp to the Pilsner malt base. This beer is great all year round and comes in a 5% ABV.

“We don’t cookie cut anything at Rock Brothers, we create every recipe with the artist over months of back and forth, trial and error and intense thought.” Said Kevin Lilly of Rock Brothers Brewery. “This is a true partnership as the band have input on every aspect from brewing to marketing. We regard the fan base, the artists favorite style of beer and tap into conceptual art for the branding considering all aspects. It’s exactly like writing a song... we won’t put anything out that isn’t representative of the artist and what they want to share with their fans. I’m a big fan of Chris and I’m super stoked to be working with him and the band on this project”

The beer is currently available online only (with Wholesale distribution to follow) in 4pack, 6pack or 12 pack orders from weds May 13th at www.daughtryofficial.com/beer . For specialty orders you can contact Rock Brothers directly at info@rockbrothersbrewing.com.



ABOUT DAUGHTRY

Daughtry have released five studio albums, scored four No. 1 hits and garnered 4 GRAMMY nominations. Additionally, the the band has sold over 9 million albums, 20 million singles and accumulated over 3 billion streams, as well as selling out concerts around the globe. At radio, the band has also earned four No. 1 singles, including the multi-format hit No. 1 song “It’s Not Over.” Daughtry’s self-titled album was the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history, and it’s follow up, Leave This Town, marked the quintet’s second consecutive No. 1 album. The band’s third album, Break The Spell, was certified GOLD within four weeks of its release, and their last studio effort, Baptized, produced the certified GOLD single, “Waiting For Superman.” Their fifth studio album Cage To Rattle was released in May 2019.

ABOUT ROCK BROTHERS BREWING

Rock Brothers Brewery was founded in 2013 by Kevin Lilly, a former tour manager, performer, and festival producer, who opened a music venue and wanted to have a brewery attached. The idea was to collaborate with artists who played at the venue to curate unique craft brews. Unlike most breweries, Rock Brothers were birthed in the music industry and approach the business side of the process with an artist and fan mindset. Rock Brothers unites craft beer and music to support great artists, great beer, and even greater fans



