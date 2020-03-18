Nina West Presents "Story Time With Nina!", A new series on Instagram Live beginning March 18th at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST

Nina West Presets "Story Time With Nina!"

We could all use some extra magic during this difficult time and I’m thrilled to be able to read some of my favorite stories with all of you!” — Nina West

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following on from her hugely successful children’s EP “Drag IS Magic”, Nina West is bringing her new series “Story Time With Nina!” to Instagram Live/IGTV beginning Wednesday March 18th 2020 at 4pm EST/1pm PST. Join Nina as she reads some of her favorite children’s stories with an added touch of Nina Magic!

“Come one, come All- Children young and young at heart! No judgement here! We could all use some extra magic during this difficult time and I’m thrilled to be able to read some of my favorite stories with all of you!” said Nina West.

The first episode will feature “RED: A Crayon's Story” by Michael Hall, a story about a crayon who suffers an identity crisis when he is labelled wrong.

Join @ninawest on Instagram Live at 4pm EST on March 18th 2020!



