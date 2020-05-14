Verathon Launches BFlex 3.8, Offering Complete Single-Use Bronchoscopy Portfolio

Introducing the GlideScope® BFlex™ 3.8 bronchoscope

BOTHELL, WA, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon, a global leader in airway management solutions, today announced the introduction of the GlideScope® BFlex™ 3.8 bronchoscope. With this launch, Verathon now offers three sizes of single-use bronchoscopes. The GlideScope BFlex 3.8 bronchoscope accommodates down to a 35 French double lumen tube for lung isolation procedures, and down to a 5.0 millimeter endotracheal tube for airway management. The BFlex 3.8 bronchoscope can be used in conjunction with the GlideScope® Core system™, a comprehensive and flexible HD airway visualization system for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures.

The GlideScope BFlex 3.8 joins its counterparts, the BFlex 5.0 and BFlex 5.8, to offer a complete range of options in both planned and emergent procedures in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency departments. This portfolio helps meet the growing demand for single-use bronchoscopes. According to Tim Shauf, Vice President & General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions, “More healthcare facilities are now recognizing the advantages of single-use devices as a means of preventing cross-contamination and reducing set-up times. Single-use is taking on an increasing importance during the current pandemic as hospitals look to safely and efficiently resume elective surgeries.”

In addition to providing exceptional drivability and image quality, BFlex bronchoscopes operate seamlessly with Verathon’s GlideScope Core system, enabling anesthesiologists, OR physicians, and other users to deliver bronchoscopy and airway management in one system. “Now users only need one system for laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy assisted procedures, which simplifies workflow and helps manage even difficult airways. The multimodal capabilities that Verathon has developed go a long way toward ensuring first-pass success,” says Earl Thomson, President, “and now with three sizes available, we are giving users more options to help improve patient care.”

The GlideScope BFlex 3.8 bronchoscope is now available in the US market. More information about the GlideScope BFlex products and the entire Verathon portfolio of airway management products can be found at www.glidescope.com

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope® video laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy airway management systems and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com

For More Information Contact:

Stephanie Tarantino

Director, Marketing

1-800-331-2313

stephanie.tarantino@verathon.com



