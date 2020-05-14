Local Brooklyn nurse diagnosed with COVID-19, recovers at The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Marie Pierre Louis discharges from The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after battling and beating COVID-19 Marie sharing her thanks and appreciation for the care she received at The Chateau at Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurse Marie Pierre Louis joined her brave brothers and sisters on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic when she suddenly fell ill and viewed the pandemic through a different lens: as a patient.Marie Pierre Louis was admitted to New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn for respiratory distress, later testing positive for COVID-19.Uncertain of her health and projected outcome, Marie was transferred to The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on April 16th for continued skilled care and rehabilitation. “She was weak, tired, and needed strengthening support,” described The Chateau rehabilitation team. She was then admitted to the isolated COVID-19 unit at The Chateau.“Before the COVID-19 pandemic began to take form in the United States, we enacted proactive policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of our residents, patients, and employees,” shared Moshe Katz, Administrator of The Chateau.“We created specialty treatment zones to allow us to provide care to those who have tested positive and to those who have shown symptoms for COVID-19. Our zones separate and isolate patients to ensure that we are vigilant and proactive, as guided by our infection control protocol,” continued Katz.Marie Pierre Louis began attending custom-tailored rehabilitation sessions with her assigned therapists; the team focused on creating a foundational support system, building strength and endurance to facilitate her recovery.“COVID-19 is a monster,” shared Marie. “I encourage everyone to wear masks and gloves to protect themselves,” she continued.In less than a month’s time, her steadfast progress cleared her for discharge by The Chateau’s clinical administration team.“Words cannot describe the level of joy that a healthcare professional feels after guiding a patient to recovery, and there is something truly special when it is a fellow healthcare hero,” shared Katz. “Our stellar team here at The Chateau has battled this historic pandemic with tremendous grace and efficiency, and we could not be more proud of our team,” continued Moshe Katz, Administrator of The Chateau.Marie Pierre Louis discharged from The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on May 12th to a standing ovation outside the campus of the facility. Employees of The Chateau applauded, holding signs that said, “Marie Crushed COVID!” and “You’re a Hero, Marie”.As Marie Pierre Louis exited the doors of The Chateau at Brooklyn to be met by her loved ones, she shared powerful words of inspiration on behalf of all frontline workers: “As a nurse, I will not stop working. I have to try and help as many people as possible; this is my calling. The Chateau means a lot to me; it’s a good place that really helped me get back on my feet, and I want to say thanks to all the doctors, nurses, CNAs, housekeepers, and all staff. May God bless them all. I feel great and I feel like I’m ready to conquer the world!”The Chateau at Brooklyn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.

Crushing COVID-19: BROOKLYN STRONG!

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.