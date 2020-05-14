atlasGO launches virtualrace.org, a new platform to create your own virtual race

atlasGO helps event organizers and nonprofits manage their event from start to finish.

Virtualrace.org serves as a storefront to help event organizers go virtual and nonprofits fundraise for their cause!

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, atlasGO announced the launch of a new platform that helps nonprofits and event organizers to create their own virtual race. This platform allows them to sell tickets and track their participant’s progress through the atlaGO app, no matter where they are located in the world.

Virtualrace.org offers two types of virtual races: The first is to add a virtual element to an existing physical race and the second to organize one that is 100% virtual. This allows organizers to reach potential participants around the world expanding their audience, raising awareness and funds, especially during this time of social distancing.

Creating a virtual race provides convenience, lowers the cost, and reaches an audience that may not be otherwise accessible. It also gives nonprofits the opportunity to find sponsors and add prizes for their participants.

Along with their fellow organizers, non-profits, and participants, atlasGO has raised over $1,000,000 USD for charities. With more than 60 events organized in more than 20 countries.

Get Started with atlasGO

With virtualrace.org and atlasGO, organizers can create their own virtual race, decide on what non-profit or charity they would like to endorse, pick the activities, allocate the dates and time. atlasGO helps them manage their event from start to finish.

“We started virtualrace.org to help non-profits reach donors anywhere in the world. These races allow non-profits and other event organizers to start a race at a very low cost and reach participants anywhere they want. It’s a great way to keep supporters engaged especially during these times of social distancing” said Thomas Querton, CEO atlasGO.

Virtualrace.org and atlastGO’s primary purpose is to bring ease and convenience as well as a global reach to all those involved. Not only that but in times when a global pandemic is running rampant and affecting the lives of billions, it’s nice to have some positivity and light being shared by people all around the world, giving some much-needed hope and aspiration in such uncertain times.

Organize your next virtual race with atlasGO by heading over to virtualrace.org and get started today.

--

about atlasGO

atlasGO is a Social Business and Certified B Corp with offices in San Francisco and Brussels, with the vision to build a global community of sweaty changemakers. The atlasGO app raises funds, awareness, and engagement for impactful causes by engaging their users to track sports or other activities. Today, the company is active globally, offering its solution for cause marketing, employee engagement, and virtual races.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.