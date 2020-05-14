Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) Announces New Headquarters in Atlanta

Matt Johnson, Managing Partner Robert Cramer, Venture Partner

Venture Capital Firm announces new partner, new office, new opportunity in High Tech

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson Venture Partners (JVP), a micro venture capital fund investing in high-growth startups, has announced its new headquarters in Atlanta. The firm has also added a new venture partner with industry veteran Bob Cramer. Focusing on opportunities in the Southeast, JVP invests in a diversified portfolio of startup companies with high potential for growth to acquisition, IPO, or other liquidity event.With an emphasis on seed and early-stage technology companies, the leadership of the $5 million venture capital fund sees Atlanta as the perfect home for JVP headquarters.“Atlanta is rich in opportunity and innovation in the high-tech and healthcare industries, as well as the exploding media and entertainment industry,” said Matt Johnson, JVP’s Managing Partner. “That is why we are excited to move to Atlanta, right into the middle of the action. It’s also an honor to have Bob join our team and help us promote the fund to other established business leaders.”Cramer is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur with more than 35 years’ experience in building, running, and investing in technology companies. At A.D.A.M., Inc., Bob was a founder, Chairman, and CEO for the health and anatomical information provider. He spearheaded the company’s IPO in 1995 through its sale in 2010. Today, Bob is on the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Technology Angels, the managing partner of Atlanta-based Chairman Partners and is a goodwill ambassador for the Atlanta startup community.“JVP is the ideal situation for me, as I can apply my passion for helping early-stage companies,” said Cramer. “Matt has pioneered a uniquely styled evergreen fund that will make a huge impact on the companies based here in Atlanta. I am looking forward to rallying the industry around JVP and our services.”JVP’s new headquarters are located in Buckhead at 3365 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 1400. The firm will maintain its other office in Thomasville, GA.For more information about Johnson Venture Partners, please visit www.jvpfund.com to learn more.# # #About Johnson Venture Partners (JVP):Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) is a micro VC fund investing in high-growth startups in the Southeast. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of startup companies with high potential for growth to acquisition, IPO, or other liquidity event. JVP was founded in 2006 and is based in Atlanta, GA.



