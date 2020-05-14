Global Esports Market Opportunities And Strategies

Esports Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The global esports market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2019 and to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.16%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $2.11 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 23.82%. The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market. However, match-fixing has always been a major challenge in the esports industry.

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

The global esports market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Game: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA); Real Time Strategy; First Person Shooter; Fighting And Sports

By Platform: PC; Console; Mobile; Others

By Geography: The global esports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American esports market accounts for the largest share in the global esports market.

Trends In The Esports Market

Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platforms for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base, and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

