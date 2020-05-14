TNI Safety System for Restaurants

Restaurants are considered high risk for the spread of COVID-19 due to the close proximity of tables and chairs. The solution is the new TNI Safety system

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurants are considered high risk for the spread of COVID-19 due to the close proximity of tables and chairs. However restaurants will not be able to afford the 6ft distance rule between tables, given this will reduce seat count by 40 to 50%.The solution is the new TNI Safety system The TNI Safety COVID-19 protective system allows restaurants to operate without the need to remove essential seats or tables, It offers standard sizes and custom cut panels available to fit any environment. The shields mean that both guests and employees are shielded from neighboring table human transmission.The hygiene panels are transparent, maintaining the social ambience of a restaurant, Panels are light and easy to locate as required by customer group type.Quick delivery from time of order, with availability of spare parts and replacement panelsThe system can be installed and dismantled quickly, and easily stored.A great solution to protect staff and customers from COVID-19Video Link: https://youtu.be/Yd9jtksAa74



