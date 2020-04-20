Post Covid-19 Reboot The Definitive Guide to Reopening Your Restaurant Business After COVID-19

Robert Ancill's new book on how to re-open a restaurant or bar once the Quarantine has lifted

LOS ANGELES, CALIFIORNIA, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US restaurant and food service industry has been one of hardest hit from the shutdown with layoffs and furloughs expected to reach 5-7million, a little shy of half the industry workforce. Even when the shelter-in-place period concludes, there can be no expectation that there will be a miraculous comeback.As a result of the COVID-19 quarantine, it is clear that, when we do re-open for business, the next twelve months will present enormously adversarial conditions.Notwithstanding the pending deep recession, which is short of unavoidable, the restaurant and hospitality industry is about to experience the greatest food-based mobilization in US history, from supply chain through to street based operations. Disruption has laced through every part of the industry’s operations and the en-mass grand opening, expected in mid-May to June 2020, will test us all.As a long term industry consultant, I felt compelled to write this book as an essential guide to help restaurants, bars, and hospitality in general, open their doors to the PC19 ( Post Covid-19 ) era.In this book, myself and a group of experts cover all aspects of reopening independent and chain restaurant groups, exploring the technical and human aspects of our momentous task ahead, with the singular goal of providing a comprehensive road map to navigating the next 12-18 months; in what will likely be the most volatile and challenged trading times in our lifetimes.The book shares best practices in opening restaurants, working with vendors, and most importantly, the human aspect of our mammoth task ahead.The book is fully customizable for corporations or different industries.Author, Robert Ancill said: “This book is extremely personal to me. I embarked with the mission to provide a comprehensive guide on how to open a hospitality business after the Quarantine, yet while writing and collaborating with my colleagues, I found myself looking back over my own career, my highs and lows, and the defining moments that brought me to today. I have included stories of the people I have met that made a difference, discussions about clients, and a few photos of what opening over 800 restaurants and bars across five continents looks like”.For information contact: info@postcovid19reboot.com / (+1) 747-249-4320 (phone/text)Robert Ancill email: robert@thenextidea.net



