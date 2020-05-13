American Bullion provides helpful insight to Vanity Number Ownership.

American Bullion, Inc.

For some, it may be a thing of the past but these original 800 numbers say a lot about their companies.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There can be no denying that (800) vanity telephone numbers were once the rage! But how do they fare in today’s click-to-call world? The simple fact of the matter is that many business owners were happy to see arrival of the click-to-call world, because the vanity number they wanted was taken, unavailable, or being ransomed by some unscrupulous marketing group. In addition, originally vanity numbers were exclusively national in coverage, seemed expensive at the time, and leasing or licensing one from someone else could be even more costly in the long term.As time went by, savvy marketers identified and purchased valuable nation-wide numbers, set up systems that allowed participating local businesses to receive calls only from a specified geographic area or areas, and permitted local businesses to share the expense of a nationally recognized number on a local basis. Such recognizable organizations include; 1-800-DENTIST, 1-800-FLOWERS, and 1-800-NAILSPA. Ultimately, demand got so great that other national area codes were created, such as (888), (866) and (855). But the (800) national area code remains the dot com and preferred choice by consumers.Those successful companies, along with national corporate giants like 1-(800) GO-FEDEX and (800) TO-WELLS are still well-known. Even states and municipal governments got into the act with stop-smoking vanity numbers like (800) NY-QUITS. As American Bullion completes its first decade in business, it fondly recalls its pioneering days in the GOLD IRA industry and proudly celebrates the continuing success of its (800) GOLD-IRA genuine connection with investors.



