CFOs2GO and the 2GO Group Expands its Revenue Consulting Services Offering

New Partner, Brian Dunkel Joins as Co-Managing Partner of CROs2GO

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFOs2GO, a leading provider of C-level executive expertise on a part-time, interim and advisory basis as well as recruitment for direct hire or board positions, is pleased to welcome Brian Dunkel as a new partner in the firm.

Brian co-leads CROS2GO group, which uses consulting and recruiting platforms to provide clients with customized performance improvement solutions for critical functions of marketing, sales, and customer service for overall revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to add Brian the CROs 2GO team. Brian is a unique talent who uses leadership and revenue development skills to produce results for clients. Whether a business faces flat or declining revenue, hyper-uncontrolled growth, a disengaged team, being unprepared for changing and challenging conditions, or a lacks capital to fund operations and growth, help from Brian and his team can be essential to help clients survive and thrive in constantly changing global economy. Brian brings his track record of helping his clients with creative ways to become more effective and efficient and to ensure top-line company performance. Brian’s extensive experience makes him an ideal partner to guide clients in this vital area of their businesses,” notes Robert Weis, CFOs2GO founder, and CEO.

Brian notes: “This is a critical time to offer our clients revenue growth expertise and comprehensive solutions they both want and need. We consider a client’s specific situation, align needs with budgets, determine the optimal course of action, and allocate resources accordingly. We treat projects and budgets the way we would treat our own. With a deep talent pool of true, trusted marketing and sales professionals, our team is uniquely qualified to position businesses on the leading edge of value innovation and to ensure they take advantage of all revenue-generating opportunities.”

CFOs2GO was established by Bob Weis in 1986. He observed that startups and small/medium businesses had some of the financial complexities and challenges of large firms having full-time CFOs but seldom had the resources for a full-time hire. CFOs2GO quickly attracted clients with needs across a broader set of corporate challenges than solely financial expertise. Building with an entrepreneurial culture and passion for varied challenges of a wide range of c-suite needs, it has built its practice areas to meet a full suite of executive specialties, including financial, accounting, information technology, revenue development, talent acquisition, human resources, and strategic planning, to serve startups and small- and medium-sized businesses with “short- and long-term, part-time” consulting expertise.

There are now partners specializing in 26 practice areas that include specific industries, situations, and specialized financial knowledge.

CFOs2GO is growing based on the dynamic needs of its clients. With its flexible model, the firm offers CFO advice, consulting, recruitment for full-time talent, and in-house support services, such as bookkeeping for small firms. “Our aim is to meet the custom need of every client at any stage of their business. We deeply appreciate our clients for their working with us for more than three decades,” said Robert Weis.



About CFOs2GO

CFOs2GO provides C-Suite advisory and consulting services, virtual executive services, and recruiting and executive search. We provide expertise on an interim and consulting basis and recruitment for direct-hire positions to clients nationwide and internationally from offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Our team is hand-picked from practicing executive partners with an average of 25 years of experience across a broad range of industries and practice areas, including expertise in International Business, Revenue Growth, Information Technology, Treasury Management, Corporate Finance, Enterprise Risk Management, Financial Systems & Reporting, SEC Reporting, Financial Modeling and Analysis, Project Management, Succession Planning, Startups, Small Business, Equity Crowd Funding, Turnarounds and Crisis Management, Strategic Planning, Non-Profit, Corporate Restructuring, Cleantech, Healthcare & Life Science, Food & Beverage, Financial Services, Real Estate & Construction. CFOs2GO is designed to produce significant client value through an interweaving of both consulting and recruiting capabilities, each supporting and enhancing the other. www.cfos2go.com



