Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, and Christian McCaffrey are Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing Yards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley, Giants running back, and Christian McCaffrey, Panthers running back, are the NFL's co-favorites to lead in rushing yards this season. Caesars Sportsbook's marked Barkley and McCaffrey on above or below 1,249.5 running yards. Those are the board's highest over-unders. McCaffrey had earned 1,387 rushing yards last year, while Barkley had 1,003 rushing yards with three games missed.

Following Saquon and McCaffrey is the Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott, with a rushing yards over-under 1,229.5. Elliott had 1.357 running yards last year. The leading rusher last year, Derrick Henry of Tennessee, has an over-under of 1,199.5. Henry completed 1,540 running yards in 2019. Bengals running back Joe Mixon, after rushing for 1,137 yards last year, has an over-under 1.059.5 yards. After rushing for 1,135 yards last year, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has an over-under 1,049.5 yards.

It comes as no surprise that Saquon Barkley is projected to lead in rushing yards as he has done this before, setting records at his college. Saquon’s alma matter, Penn State, is where he started to really display his talents for rushing yards. After accumulating more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and scoring 53 touchdowns in only three seasons, he went on to be the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley finished his career as Penn State's all-time rushing touchdown and total touchdown record holder, surpassing Lydell Mitchell's marks of 38 rushing and 41 total touchdowns, respectively, from 1969-71. Barkley received national attention and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting with 304 total votes and third in Maxwell Award voting. He also received multiple national and Big Ten Conference awards and recognition. During Barkley's three-year collegiate career, he broke and set numerous Penn State records including most rushing touchdowns in a career, most rushing yards by a freshman and sophomore, and most total yards in a single game.

His career in the NFL further shows that Saquon is the right person to lead in rushing yards. Barkley is coming off a year in which he was struggling with a sprain ankle. But Barkley still hit the 1000-yard mark despite the fact that he only played in 13 games. He racked up a total of 1,003 yards on 217 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. Barkley additionally caught 52 balls for 438 yards and two scores through the air. All of these accomplishments come after his rookie season in which he led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. His contributions won him the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a trip to his very first Pro Bowl.

Luckily for Saquon, in the 2020 season he'll be working with an offensive coordinator who knows how to make good use of the run game. This will help further capitalize on Saquon’s strength and have been the man to have the highest rushing yards this upcoming season. Jason Garrett served with one of the league's best, Ezekiel Elliott, for his last four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. For three of his four seasons, the star back reached the 1000-yard mark and is a two-time NFL leader for running yards. It seems that with all of Saquon’s past achievements and his new coaching staff, this makes him destined to have the highest rushing yards.





