Coloring Books Comfort Dogs Courtrooms Prosecutors District and State Attorneys Aid Crime Victims

Custom Coloring Books Courtroom Dogs for Victims, Prosecutors and Attorneys

Law enforcement help make places we live safe while police, judges, attorneys, coloring books and comfort dogs help children and adults through criminal courts.

Coloring books and comfort dogs strive to provide compassion, education and comfort from the onset of a criminal case. Our goal is that no child should enter the courtroom afraid.” — Wayne Bell Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing a criminal courtroom can be intimidating for children and adults alike and St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books®,Inc. has taken notice. The company creates, designs and manufactures coloring books about comfort dogs striving to provide compassion, education and comfort from the onset of a criminal case. Law enforcement help make places we live safe while police, judges, attorneys, coloring books and comfort dogs help children and adults through criminal courts. Easing the trauma of testifying or helping to prepare for the daily activity in a court of law is a goal of coloring books and comfort dogs. Written to help families understand how a courtroom functions, the role of each person present and what to expect before the proceedings begin, coloring books on courtrooms have become an item helping ease fears of children preparing to testify.

Prosecutors, District and State Attorneys are committed to seeking justice and holding offenders in communities accountable. The criminal justice system is traumatic for victims, especially children, and comfort or court facility dogs brings emotional support in the form of a coloring book as well as in real life. We create coloring books on this subject to help those involved feel more prepared for court and help with a committed team that is seeking justice for victims. The comfort dogs and coloring books are a big asset in helping children and adults relax and focus on the hard tasks at hand. "Coloring books and comfort dogs strive to provide compassion, education and comfort from the onset of a criminal case. Our goal is that no child should enter the courtroom afraid," stated Publisher Wayne Bell.

All dogs are well trained for their courtroom jobs and this is reflected in the coloring books, helping especially when people are having a hard day or when they find themselves being part of a tough case. The dogs are heroes to the courtroom, the participants and some will take a walk with the dogs, pet the dog, run, catch balls or even play in the dirt. The furry four legged doggie friends help keep children from crying and being scared sometimes. Children color their feelings or ask questions when given a coloring book and it often opens up dialogue. Coloring books about the courtroom and comfort dogs help make the staff happy and every body loves the comfort and facility dogs.

