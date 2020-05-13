Super Soccer Stars Announces Up to 5,000 Free Online Classes to Front-Line Workers and Affected Families Amid COVID-19

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective today, Soccer Stars has launched Soccer Stars for All , making available up to 5,000 open spots in its online classes free to front-line medical workers, families negatively impacted by school closures and families who can benefit from financial assistance.“We recognize that families around the world are facing financial and workplace hardships due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we want to help” said Adam Geisler, Chief Executive Officer of Super Soccer Stars. “So we are thrilled to announce that we have launched our Soccer Stars for All initiative, which will make online classes more accessible to families whose caregivers are front line workers or are otherwise struggling to keep their children happy, healthy, active and engaged.”During the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting “social distancing” efforts that have closed schools and recreation programs across the United States, Soccer Stars has stepped up their offerings of athletic coaching and activities for children by developing a digital curriculum, which keeps children’s bodies and minds active while at the same time incorporating socialization with coaches, classmates and teammates to encourage safe, social interaction.“During the past two months when students remained home without being provided the physical education portion of their school’s mandate, Soccer Stars has actively invested in online video, live streaming coaching sessions and other digital activities in order to continue serving families, as we have done for the last 20 years,” said Geisler. “Like most small businesses, we have had to make many difficult decisions, but moving soccer classes online has allowed us to keep our coaches engaged and employed, and more than anything, they continue to make kids smile every day.”The Soccer Stars for All initiative is providing up to 5,000 spots in virtual classes for children ages 1-12 and is taking place between May 20th, 2020 and June 28, 2020. Enrollment in current virtual classes with available capacity will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to one class per week per child throughout the duration of the program.Families of front-line medical workers and those who are experiencing hardship as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic who would like to apply for these classes can fill out the application online at https://bit.ly/3bhDBGW About Super Soccer Stars:New York-based Super Soccer Stars was founded in 2000 and is the largest corporately run youth soccer program in the country. Super Soccer Stars’ goal is to use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children improve their soccer skills while at the same time building self-confidence, enhancing gross motor skills, honing socialization skills, and developing physical literacy. Dynamic local and international coaches work with small groups of boys and girls to develop these skills and teamwork in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment. Super Soccer Stars operates in 25+ major markets reaching over 110,000 children each year. Additional information is available at http://www.soccerstars.com Media Contacts:Soccer Stars: Matt Stefan, (215) 500-3029, matt.stefan@soccerstars.com,Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations: Jim DeLorenzo, (215) 266-5943, jim@jhdenterprises.com



