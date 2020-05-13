THE TECHNANCIAL COMPANY to implement JANUS™ Risk Manager at INTL FCStone Inc.

TTC delivers advanced real-time risk management & trade surveillance tools to global markets. In 2019 TTC joined forces with LIST: a natural next step in the company’s evolution, both at the forefront of technology in digital markets. JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, JANUS™ Margin Engine and JANUS™ Trade Surveillance are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes.

INTL FCStone Inc., a large independent brokerage and clearing firm in the US, chooses TTC's JANUS™ Risk Manager for the US, UK & Singapore FCM operations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Technancial Company Ltd. (TTC) , a leading provider of Risk Management solutions for the Listed Derivatives space and part of LIST since December 2019, is extremely pleased to announce that INTL FCStone Inc., one of the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firms in the United States, has selected The Technancial Company’s JANUS™ Risk Manager as its state of the art Risk Management platform for its U.S., London and Singapore based FCM operations.JANUS Risk Manager is the award-winning real time multi-asset risk system that enables full visibility on all transactions as they are received, calculating risk measures on the fly, monitoring for rule breaches and offering open APIs to enhance other applications.INTL FCStone shall utilize JANUS™ to gain a real-time global view on aggregated customer risk exposure across regions, exchanges and counterparties. JANUS™ delivers a highly configurable risk dashboard with critical risk metrics, including real-time profit-loss and margin awareness. The JANUS rich APIs provide seamless-integrated with and delivery of real-time risk metrics to various INTL FCStone tools, and platforms including the customer-facing web portal.Mirko Marcadella, CEO of The Technancial Company, said: "We are delighted INTL FCStone has selected JANUS™ Risk Manager as their platform. I believe the broad functionality and performance of our products, as well as our track record of supporting major clients, made the difference. We are pleased to add INTL FCStone as a new TTC customer and to work with them and other major global banks and brokers to continuously improve our products.Alvise Insalaco, LIST Group CEO, added "It is exciting to see that we are taking part in the growth of an expanding INTL FCStone, while we continue to broaden our international reach."Eric Watkins, INTL FCStone Inc.'s Global Head of Financial Risk, said: " JANUS™ Risk Manager, a proven, scalable solution, will enable us to more efficiently monitor our growing multi asset business. We appreciate TTC's ability to understand our requirements and present a solution that meets our present and future needs."About The Technancial Company Ltd. (TTC)The Technancial Company Limited delivers advanced real-time risk management and trade surveillance tools to global markets. TTC’s products, JANUS™ Risk Manager, JANUS™ Behavioural Analytics, JANUS™ Margin Engine and JANUS™ Trade Surveillance are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes to supervise their trading, market making, DMA and HFT activities.More than 80 risk rules and more than 60 clearing houses’ margin algorithms are supported by the JANUS™ Platform and can be used in pre-trade, post-order (at-trade) and post-trade to manage market, credit and operational risks in demanding environments.In 2019 TTC joined forces with LIST: a natural next step in the company’s evolution having both worked to be at the forefront of the technological evolution of trading in digital markets.Further information on The Technancial Company is available at www.technancial.com For further information or press enquiries, please contact:Mirko Marcadella, The Technancial Companym.marcadella@technancial.comAlex Lamb, The Technancial Companya.lamb@technancial.comAbout LISTLIST delivers state-of-the-art technological solutions and services to manage the increasing operational complexity of capital markets, compliance and risk management, helping Financial Institutions and Exchanges throughout the world. The group success is driven by competence, innovation, service quality and commitment to customers.Further information on LIST is available at www.list-group.com About INTL FCStone Inc.INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) connects its clients with the global markets across asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody. Clients use its digital platforms, market intelligence and high-touch service to manage their market risk, pursue trading opportunities, make investments efficiently, and improve their business performance.Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com



