Forcura Partners with Barberitos Donate 50 Meals to Feed Healthcare Professionals at UF Health Jacksonville

In response to COVID-19 outbreak, local companies team up to provide farm-fresh food for those on the front line

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forcura and Barberitos partnered to support medical professionals on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 outbreak by delivering 50 farm-fresh meals to UF Health Jacksonville . Based in Jacksonville, Forcura is a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions along the care continuum. Forcura sponsored the cost of the meals. The three Barberitos in the greater Jacksonville area, locally-owned by Bobby and Kate Wilder, are waiving the delivery fees and discounting the meals delivered to 10 or more healthcare workers on the front line throughout the pandemic.The delivery to the emergency department and respiratory therapists provided lunch boxes that included a burrito, chips, handmade salsa and a cookie. This date was selected because Tuesdays have become known as #GreatAmericanTakeout, a social media movement that encourages those sheltered in place to support the restaurant industry.“As a leading health care technology firm, we know all too well the amount of stress on our local heroes and wanted to do our part to say thank you,” said Craig Mandeville, Forcura’s founder and CEO. “We also want to challenge other companies to follow suit to provide fresh meals to area hospitals. In addition to keeping medical staff nourished, it will support local businesses making meals.”The fast-casual restaurant is located at 4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy. Guests can utilize pickup and delivery options that include take-out; curbside delivery, where a team member will bring to-go orders to the guest’s car; and third-party delivery services, such as Door Dash (which has a zero dollar delivery fee until the end of the month).“Now, more than ever, we need to rally and support each other in the Jacksonville community and are grateful to the fine folks at Forcura,” said Bobby Wilder. “We are in this together and are so thankful for our amazing local medical personnel who are truly heroes right now and are giving so much of their time, energy and efforts to take care of those who have been affected by COVID-19.”Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurant’s menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com # # #About Forcura:Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fourth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina:Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, pork, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 50 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com



