Braces in Exton are High-Quality, Low-Priced from Exeter Orthodontics

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Exton

Braces in Exton are available for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are available.

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Exton are high-quality and low-priced. Exeter Orthodontics offers both braces and Invisalign for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and even emergency visits.

Traditional braces remain a popular option because of their high success rate. New technology has made them more comfortable and less noticeable.

Invisalign aligners are also a popular option among adult patients because of their comfort and convenience. Invisalign can be removed as needed but must be worn regularly to be successful.

“Depending on the patient and their needs, traditional braces may work better, or Invisalign may be the preferred option,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Exton. “We’ll walk patients through each option and help them decide which is best for their health and smile.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Exton, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Allentown, Easton, Reading, and Harrisburg. New patients are being accepted.


About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces and Invisalign in Exton

Braces in Exton are High-Quality, Low-Priced from Exeter Orthodontics

