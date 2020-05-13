Executive Coach and Psychologist Dr. Marilyn Puder-York, Ph.D. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No doubt we all are experiencing waves of anxiety as we face the impacts on the coronavirus on our health, finances, business, families and communities.

Feeling anxious in the face of a very real and frightening new reality is normal, but each of us must develop and maintain healthy coping skills to adapt to these challenges.

Foremost among them is resilience. Resilience is the ability to rebound from adversity and keep our balance to make the best of whatever situation we find ourselves in.

Executive coach and psychologist Dr. Marilyn Puder-York has spent her career helping leaders to be mentally and psychologically healthy so they can manage themselves and others through challenging times. In her practice, Dr. Puder-York has helped clients navigate catastrophic events including 9/11, the financial crisis and now the impact of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus has tested leaders: some have risen to the challenge; some have disappointed,” says Dr. Puder-York. “I’ve learned what people need to manage their emotional reactions and maintain their resiliency in the face of great challenges.”

When a workforce is experiencing mental distress, the severity can be reduced significantly by wise leadership. What makes for great leadership now, says Dr. Puder-York, is having resilient, empathetic, wise leaders who have the motivation and talents to turn their anxiety into the positive, energizing fuel for motivation, loyalty and retention, productivity, and innovative thinking.

“In my over than 40 years as a clinical psychologist and executive coach, I have observed the differences between positive anxiety and negative anxiety,” says Dr. Puder-York. “Negative anxiety often leads to panic, helplessness and hopelessness, irrational thinking, a tendency to catastrophize, while positive anxiety can lead to innovation. We need to get leaders to the point where they understand what empathy is and the impact of not having it.”

Dr. Puder York offers basic steps leaders can take both in their mindset and in their behaviors and actions. Of course, leaders should practice active self-care to maintain their physical and mental well-being, but leader should also communicate to their employees with a combination of compassion and empathy, while being candid, fact-based and straightforward.

“Encouragement of community is vital, especially as staff and management are remote and isolated from each other,” says Dr. Puder-York. “We need to convey some hope about the ability of the organization to transcend the challenges that will motivate and inspire the workforce.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Marilyn Puder-York in an interview with Jim Masters on May 15th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 22nd at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.marilynpuder-york.com

The Office Survival Guide is available on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.