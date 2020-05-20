PPP Loan Forgiveness for your Distillery

ADI Gold Medal 2020

Matthew Green-Hite, CPA explains the ever changing rules for loan forgiveness for the PPP Loan Program

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distilleries were particularily hard hit during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to Forbes Magazine, craft distilleries were forced to lay off over 40% of their employees during this world wide crises. But things may have been far worse if not for the Federal governments Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

OK, now you have your your loan; that may turn out to be the easy part ! Do you have questions? What costs are forgivable? When are they forgivable? How do I prevent unallowable costs and track allowable costs? And what if an employee won't return, what can I do - and how does this affect my loan ? Get the answers to these and many other questions during this timely seminar !

This seminar is sponsored by the American Distilling Institute (ADI) and is presented by Matthew Green-Hite, CPA and co-founder of Bayon Distillery. Bayon Distillery won a Gold medal for it's Cashew Brandy in the 2020 ADI competition; and Best of Class, International Brandy.