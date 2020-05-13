HOMELAND SECURITY ISSUES ITS HIGHEST AWARD OF CERTIFICATION TO MERIDIAN’S HOSTILE VEHICLE BARRIERS

MERIDIAN® Vehicle Barriers

SAFETY Act Certification Provides Federal Liability Protection Following Terrorist Events

We are proud the Archer 1200 Barrier has been singled out for its strength and life-saving performance.” — Meridian CEO Peter Whitford

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group has again been recognized by the United States Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) with the globally authoritative Certification of the Archer 1200 Anti-Terrorist Vehicle Barrier as an “Approved Product for Homeland Security” pursuant to The SAFETY Act.

The Archer 1200 Barrier and related equipment and technology is acknowledged as one of the world’s leading mobile vehicle mitigation barriers and is widely used by security organizations and the military. It is also used at all levels of police and law enforcement, event organizers and facilities managers to protect and defend against every type of vehicle incursion from terrorist plots to accidental and unintentional. The Archer Barrier weighs 700 lbs. and is made of high-grade 100 percent American-made steel and meets NATO standards for .50 caliber ballistic protection while providing extraordinary stopping power. The Archer Barrier is readily mobile and easily moved in and out of position by one person.

Peter Whitford, Meridian founder and CEO said, “We are proud the Archer 1200 Barrier has been singled out for its strength and life-saving performance. The 1200 Barrier has been critically tested to both the U.S. and European crash standards. The Certification under the U.S. SAFETY Act recognition reaffirms that our U.S. and international customers all benefit from extraordinary protections from liability in the event of a terrorist incident.”

Jim Miller, Meridian’s Head of Global Corporate Compliance and Governance, added that “Our entire Meridian team greatly appreciates the exceptional leadership and guidance provided by the dedicated professionals and experts of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Certification that Homeland Security has awarded to Meridian is not only a momentous event in the history of our company, but an important confirmation and encouragement of the Meridian mission to make people, communities and places safer.”

Most recently Meridian has expanded its mission by rapidly responding to the urgent needs arising from the COVID-19 emergency and deploying the Archer 1200 mobile barriers to protect health specialists at temporary drive-through virus testing stations in the U.S.

During the iconic Pasadena Parade of Roses in January 2020, more than 400 Archer Barriers were used to protect the massive gathering of people along the over five-mile parade route. Shopping malls and farmers’ markets have also been made safer by the presence of the Archer 1200.

********

WHAT IS THE SAFETY ACT?

The purpose of The SAFETY Act is to ensure that a threat of liability does not deter manufacturers of anti-terrorism technologies from the development, manufacturing and distribution of new products that could significantly reduce the risks or effects of terrorist events. Companies that supply products and services than can be used to detect, defend against, or respond to acts of terrorism may seek coverage under the law.

WHO IS PROTECTED UNDER THE SAFETY ACT?

The protections afforded to Meridian under The SAFETY Act extend to and flow down to all Meridian customers, supplies, vendors, users and others in its supply chain from third party claims related to any act of terrorism as determined by DHS. These protections by the U.S. Federal Government are extended to both U.S. and international customers, including acts of terrorism that occur or originate outside the U.S.

********

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group (a Pasadena, California-based company) and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com. For more information about The SAFETY Act, visit https://www.safetyact.gov.





