ARCHER BARRIERS STOP CAR HEADING FOR CROWD

Archer 1200 Barrier

ALBUQUERQUE’S LATEST SAFETY PLAN PASSES TEST IN ITS FIRST WEEK

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque set out to create safe pedestrian areas by closing downtown streets using Archer 1200 mobile barriers supplied by Meridian Rapid Defense Group. Within days, it was proven to be the right decision.

On the first night of the Summer Art Walk, a driver drove a car head-on into a barrier, and the vehicle was stopped from entering the designated vehicle-free zone. The driver fled the scene but was later located and questioned by police.

Dan Mayfield with the city's Department of Municipal Development said, "We were thrilled. The barriers are doing their job. Had the driver kept going, he probably would have driven into pedestrians on Central, and that's exactly why we installed them."

Mr. Mayfield told KRQE News 13 the city is pleased with the Archer 1200 mobile barriers, stating that they are a valuable investment for downtown safety. "It's fine," he said, "once the car was stopped, they just pulled the car out. Apparently, the engine is wrecked. They reset the barrier, and everything was good to go for the rest of the night."

Meridian president Eric Alms said, "It's been a pleasure working with Albuquerque. They needed mobile barriers quickly, so while their new barriers were being manufactured, we provided them with rental barriers at no cost to the city. It was that important to get the city safer, quicker."

The city initially purchased drop-down gates a year ago, but according to News 13, they proved ineffective in preventing drivers from going through. The city purchased 83 of the new Archer 1200s, which offer greater mobility and facilitate easier movement. These barricades are placed every weekend from 3rd Street to 8th Street.

The Archer mobile barriers, which the city purchased, are crash-tested to the highest level demanded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. While each barrier weighs 700 lbs, its wheels allow it to be easily moved into place by one person in a matter of minutes. After the event is over, they can just as easily be moved away to allow traffic to flow freely. It is also designed to stop the vehicle without injuring the driver.

Maria Griego, Albuquerque City Parking Division Manager, explained that the city is the first in New Mexico to acquire this type of barrier, which can be moved around for various events in other areas of town. "It'll keep the driver safe. And then it also keeps the pedestrians safe. So, it's a win-win on both sides," she said.

Mr. Alms said, "This is just one example of the effective stopping power of the barriers. Over the past few months, we've encountered barriers that have been hit several times, on one or two consecutive days. And then a very serious incident in California, where an elderly driver was confused and was stopped by a combination of barriers and cables as he was driving quickly towards a large group of parade watchers."

On each occasion, the barriers were put back in place undamaged, and the drivers weren't injured.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are "SAFETY Act Certified" by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier, visit www.meridian-barrier.com.

