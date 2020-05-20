Social Party to Celebrate and Reward People Who Kickass in LA on the 4th of July
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the 4th of July Happy Social Party in Santa Monica for people who make a difference and is rewarding fun foodie experiences.
On the 4th of July, We Party for Good! Celebrate people who kickass in LA”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund fun Summer Foodie Festival; games, parties, and rewards that enliven the community' and inspires work life balance. R4G is sponsoring 'On the 4th of July, We Party for Good' to celebrate people who kickass in LA; and are rewarding dining experiences to enjoy the best food in the hood in Santa Monica.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "On the 4th of July, in 2018, I selected 60 random people from every walk of life who kickass; actors, baristas, employees (nominated by bosses), moms, receptionists, teachers, waiters, and volunteers (for nonprofit The Beauty Bus); for sponsored breakfast at Huckleberry, lunch at North Italia, happy hour at Robata Bar, and dinner at Sushi Roku. Together, we celebrated life."
How to Get Invite for 4th of July Party for Good
Must be 25 years old to participate, with at least 10 years of making a difference experience, and live in LA.
1. Nominate an employee, boss, or your mom that 'kicks-ass.'
2. Email Sara@RewardingLA.com how the person makes a difference (include name, age, best contact email/number).
3. Participate By June 15th, 2020, Recruiting for Good will select the top 10 people to special foodie experiences (each person selected can bring their favorite plus one).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We celebrate people who use their talent to do good; be creative, and make life better for others....is that you? We love to get to know you. During Covid-19, I created 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (social project)', sponsored, and helped team of LA Foodie Kids complete and review Top 100 Dishes Kids Love (Best Restaurants in LA)."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and summer games for kids.
Kickass & Party for Good, celebrating and rewarding people who make a difference the best food in the hood in Santa Monica on the 4th of July, 2020....experience foodie events www.WePartyforGood.com
Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that taught kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoyed writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, developed own content, and followed thru. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos drove and delivered food to homes to help team of kids complete 100 reviews between; April 10th to May 17th, 2020 (original goal was to finish by July 1st, 2020). www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
