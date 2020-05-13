Measure Protocol releases "QuickAnswers" to uncover fast, cost-effective consumer insights

New data service provides marketers, PR firms, advertising agencies, media and other professionals with fast access to answers for market research questions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, today released Measure QuickAnswers (Measure QA). The new service provides an agile approach to uncovering pressing data points. These insights, garnered from Measure's audience of Gen Z and Millennial mobile-only app users, can help businesses of all sizes and professionals in a wide number of fields find fast answers to questions that will "make their case" in reports, briefs, articles, presentations and other communications."Right now, consumer behavior is changing quickly and many professionals need real data quickly to help back up their communications and guide conversations," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. "Our new solution gives users fast and easy access to our MSR app user community of young adults in order to uncover answers to that one burning question, allowing data-driven decision making or simply adding credibility and depth to any outreach or report."To utilize the new service, users simply type their question into an online form . Measure's MSR app community members immediately begin to answer and users can expect results back as soon as 48 hours after entry. Easy, straightforward pricing includes options for express queries and standard weekly trackers with a low, per-question rate starting as low as $75 (USD).Measure Protocol's QuickAnswers delivers:- Agile access to a highly engaged audience of young adults in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom- Ability to quickly uncover key data points to bolster communications, presentations, reports and business decision cases- Budget-friendly consumer insights that meet today's need for fast, hassle-free turnaround and cost-savings- Results in as little as 48 hours for the Express service with data cuts by age, gender and educationHanks continued, "We are working relentlessly during these challenging times to make sure that we deliver new products that not only meet, but exceed the expectations of our customers and consumers. This is the second new product in as many weeks that is designed to provide existing and new customers with answers at their fingertips in order to prepare and meet their business needs."To find out more and get detailed pricing information, visit: https://www.measureprotocol.com/quickanswers About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol



