Tommy Swanhaus The 3X Best Selling Author Will Be Streaming His Audiobook To You Shortly

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In late March of 2020, Tommy Swanhaus released his 1st book ever that is a hybrid of his life and his successful marketing strategy that he uses. His book, “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” was on Amazon’s Best Sellers List for Biographies and Memoirs on its third day and was consistently on it for three weeks. Tommy Swanhaus’ “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” then went on to become a Best Seller on Rakuten Kobo (Amazon’s Rival), which is in 180 Countries. On May 12, Swanhaus’ “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company” book reached new highs as it was ranked as the #2 book for Biographies & Memoirs (Business) on Kobo and also ranked #7 in Business & Finance, Entrepreneurship & Small Business, Career Planning & Job Hunting.While all of this is going on in April, Swanhaus’ publisher, T&S Publishing released his 2nd book, “Exceed The Bar” that he co-authored to have it also instantly become a Best Seller on Amazon in their Christian Section making Tommy Swanhaus a 3X Best Selling Author. The global consensus is amazed and intrigued by the first time author. Tommy Swanhaus describes himself “a true underdog,” but his book is beating out books about Elon Musk, Kobe Bryant, and Jeff Bezos.While Tommy Swanhaus says that he is super thankful for all the support of his paperback book and ebook distribution outlets and retailers; this has been a project that has been 38 years in the making. He says he has been fortunate to have had a very interesting upbringing and such a successful career. Tommy Swanhaus says, “I have been driven and determined to succeed since I was a little kid; and as I have gotten older I have realized that “smartness” combined with a great work ethic can make the odds of success in your favor.”Tommy Swanhaus is now preparing for the launch of his first ever Audiobook of his Best Seller, “Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company.” His goal is to make his book or more specifically his story iconic in marketing and entrepreneurship history e-books and audiobooks. Tommy Swanhaus thinks his audiobook is going to be be a hit because of two huge things. He says, “First, because of his partners: iTunes, Audible, and Amazon are the some of the major players in the audiobook world. Seconded reason is because my consumers are used to listening to Podcasts and audiobooks as it is more conducive for the go, such as driving to work or just at home. My audiobook is around one hour and twenty minutes, which the perfect length.”Financially, Tommy Swanhaus is looking to take a slice of the audiobook market, which is growing fast. It grew around 25% from 2017 to 2018 (Forbes). Tommy Swanhaus says, “According to Forbes, the audiobook sales in 2018 were about $940 Million and that 44,685 audiobooks were sold, so the average book is doing pretty well.” Swanhaus says he is ready to amplify his audiobook through his amplification strategy.



