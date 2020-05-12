Leafy Donates Supplies to North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

In an effort to help some of the country’s most threatened individuals, LQFX CEO Ken Gestal recently donated boxes of Leafy cleaning products to Coastal Cove of Wilmington, an assisted living facility in Wilmington, NC that provides care for people who su

Assisted living facilities across the U.S. have been the scene of some of the most significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

We’re trying to do our part to help as many people as we can during these extraordinary times.” — Leafy CEO Ken Gestal

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assisted living facilities across the U.S. have been the scene of some of the most significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

In an effort to help some of the country’s most threatened individuals, LQFX CEO Ken Gestal recently donated boxes of Leafy cleaning products to Coastal Cove of Wilmington, an assisted living facility in Wilmington, NC that provides care for people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s part of LQFX’s #LetsCleanTogether initiative to help people in need and create safe places for people to quarantine during the current health crisis.

Gestal presented the Leafy products to Justine LuQuire, president at Coastal Cove of Wilmington, Inc. Coastal Cove has been a fixture in the Wilmington community for more than three decades.

“We’re trying to do our part to help as many people as we can during these extraordinary times,” Gestal said during his visit to Coastal Cove. “Care facilities have experienced some devastating outbreaks. These are the people who need to be protected.”

Leafy’s cleaning products are perfect for assisted care and nursing home facilities. Every Leafy cleaner is made from plants, is non-toxic and biodegradable, and safe for every type of use. Clean kitchens, bathrooms, laundry areas and nurseries without fear of leaving behind harmful residues.

Go to https://myleafy.co/ to check out all of Leafy’s environmentally safe products.

For media inquiries please contact Noble House Media.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.