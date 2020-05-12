Issued by Noble House Media

Leafy Donates Supplies to North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

In an effort to help some of the country’s most threatened individuals, LQFX CEO Ken Gestal recently donated boxes of Leafy cleaning products to Coastal Cove of Wilmington, an assisted living facility in Wilmington, NC that provides care for people who su

In an effort to help some of the country’s most threatened individuals, LQFX CEO Ken Gestal recently donated boxes of Leafy cleaning products to Coastal Cove of Wilmington, an assisted living facility in Wilmington, NC that provides care for people who su

Assisted living facilities across the U.S. have been the scene of some of the most significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

We’re trying to do our part to help as many people as we can during these extraordinary times.”
— Leafy CEO Ken Gestal

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assisted living facilities across the U.S. have been the scene of some of the most significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

In an effort to help some of the country’s most threatened individuals, LQFX CEO Ken Gestal recently donated boxes of Leafy cleaning products to Coastal Cove of Wilmington, an assisted living facility in Wilmington, NC that provides care for people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s part of LQFX’s #LetsCleanTogether initiative to help people in need and create safe places for people to quarantine during the current health crisis.

Gestal presented the Leafy products to Justine LuQuire, president at Coastal Cove of Wilmington, Inc. Coastal Cove has been a fixture in the Wilmington community for more than three decades.

“We’re trying to do our part to help as many people as we can during these extraordinary times,” Gestal said during his visit to Coastal Cove. “Care facilities have experienced some devastating outbreaks. These are the people who need to be protected.”

Leafy’s cleaning products are perfect for assisted care and nursing home facilities. Every Leafy cleaner is made from plants, is non-toxic and biodegradable, and safe for every type of use. Clean kitchens, bathrooms, laundry areas and nurseries without fear of leaving behind harmful residues.

Go to https://myleafy.co/ to check out all of Leafy’s environmentally safe products.

For media inquiries please contact Noble House Media.

Timothy McDermott
Noble House Media
+1 203-903-1225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Timothy McDermott
Noble House Media
+1 203-903-1225
Share This Story
Coastal Cove of Wilmington NC

Coastal Cove of Wilmington NC

Leafy Cleaning Kit

Leafy Cleaning Kit

Company Details
Noble House Media
1063 Post Rd.
Darien, Connecticut, 06820
United States
+1 203-903-1225
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Noble House Media is a team of professionals with over half a century of combined experience and a legacy of success in traditional and digital marketing. Unlike many other agencies, Noble House is a concierge-style firm, offering a wide variety of services to businesses of any size, in any industry. There is no standard or cookie-cutter Noble House package. We strongly believe that every client is unique, so we tailor our services to fit their exact needs, goals, and budget. Here at Noble House, we combine the knowledge, expertise, and skills of a big firm with the personal touch and customer service of a small business. We’re proud to be able to work with multinational corporations and local proprietors alike, and we hope you’ll check out our portfolio, customer testimonials, and case studies to see why our clients love Noble House. We’re not your typical marketing firm - We’re young, creative, and quickly growing. We love our jobs, and we don't hesitate to have some fun while we're doing them. We go above and beyond for our clients, and there's nothing more rewarding than solving their toughest problems. We’re passionate about what we do, and we work hard to get better at it every day.

Noble House Media

More From This Author
Leafy Donates Supplies to North Carolina Assisted Living Facility
New Canaan Schools and Parents Show Leadership during Global Pandemic
Mark Your Calendars 28th Annual Cabin Fever Multi Estates Extravaganza Auction April 26, 2020 - Start Time 3pm
View All Stories From This Author