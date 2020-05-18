Limonetik named Best Payment Solution Provider 2020 at the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

Winner in the Payment Solution Awards category, Limonetik, a leading player in the Fintech industry, was awarded Best Payment Solution Provider France 2020.

We are proud to earn this recognition thanks to the efforts of our product, technology, and research and development teams”
— Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO
PARIS, FRANCE, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aggregator of payment services offering over 250 international payment methods to its customers (PSP, acquirers, marketplaces and major e-retailers), Limonetik is proud to announce winning an achievement at the GLOBAL BANKING & FINANCE AWARDS® - 2020.

"We are proud to earn this recognition thanks to the efforts of our product, technology, and research and development teams," commented Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO. "This award reinforces our strategy and unique positioning that have enabled us to provide our know-how and expertise to our major customers and partners such as Ingenico, Computop, ACI, Mirakl, Webhelp, Conrad, ManoMano, Veepee, Deliveroo, etc.”

Global Banking & Finance is a leading international financial portal and print magazine with a 2018 readership of almost 3 million. Created in 2010, Global Banking & Finance Review offers informative and independent news within the financial sector to readers in over 200 countries.
Since they were first presented in 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® have reflected the innovation, achievement, strategy, and progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community. The awards were created to recognise companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of excellence. Award categories cover a large number of fields of expertise. The jury, made up of specialists, analysts, journalists, and the publisher evaluates all nominations in each award category and selects the winners.

Christophe Bourbier Limonetik & Vincent Ducrohet Ingenico, interviewed by Nicolas Pagniez TVFinance

Limonetik named Best Payment Solution Provider 2020 at the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

About

Limonetik is a disruptive ​B2B ​payment platform providing High Standard Quality payment services to gateways, acquirers and Tier 1 international merchants (B2B & B2C). Our ​easy to integrate Api enables Acceptance & Aggregation of 125 International Payment Methods and also offers "ready to use" customizable marketplace solution ​with a broad choice of sophisticated payment features​. ​ Limonetik’s solutions are global, gateway & acquirer agnostic and we can reach most markets with international and local payment methods. In 2015, Gartner awarded Limonetik “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients businesses. Limonetik announced an increase of over 120% payment transaction volumes processed on its technology platform in S1 2017 Limonetik has raised 10 million € ​in Serie​s​ A ​from ​VC​s​ (Newfund – Orkos – Hiinov) and some successful Business Angels. Among them Olivier Mathiot and Pierre Kosciusko Morizet (Founder of Priceminister), Regis Bouyala (Payment Guru and writer of “World of Payment”), Alain Parize (founder of Smile’s), Laurent Nizri (Founder of Alteir Consulting specialized in Bank & Payment), and Arnaud Barey (Founder of Voyagermoinscher), Erich Lawson Smith (Arma Partners).

https://www.limonetik.com

