Limonetik named Best Payment Solution Provider 2020 at the Global Banking & Finance Awards®
Winner in the Payment Solution Awards category, Limonetik, a leading player in the Fintech industry, was awarded Best Payment Solution Provider France 2020.
We are proud to earn this recognition thanks to the efforts of our product, technology, and research and development teams”PARIS, FRANCE, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aggregator of payment services offering over 250 international payment methods to its customers (PSP, acquirers, marketplaces and major e-retailers), Limonetik is proud to announce winning an achievement at the GLOBAL BANKING & FINANCE AWARDS® - 2020.
— Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO
"We are proud to earn this recognition thanks to the efforts of our product, technology, and research and development teams," commented Christophe Bourbier, Limonetik CEO. "This award reinforces our strategy and unique positioning that have enabled us to provide our know-how and expertise to our major customers and partners such as Ingenico, Computop, ACI, Mirakl, Webhelp, Conrad, ManoMano, Veepee, Deliveroo, etc.”
Global Banking & Finance is a leading international financial portal and print magazine with a 2018 readership of almost 3 million. Created in 2010, Global Banking & Finance Review offers informative and independent news within the financial sector to readers in over 200 countries.
Since they were first presented in 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards® have reflected the innovation, achievement, strategy, and progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community. The awards were created to recognise companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of excellence. Award categories cover a large number of fields of expertise. The jury, made up of specialists, analysts, journalists, and the publisher evaluates all nominations in each award category and selects the winners.
Christophe Bourbier Limonetik & Vincent Ducrohet Ingenico, interviewed by Nicolas Pagniez TVFinance