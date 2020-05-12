Issued by LIMONETIK

Recognized for its environmental commitment, Limonetik earns EnVol certification from the LUCIE label

Limonetik, a major fintech industry player, has been practicing responsible corporate citizenship for years.

We plan to continue along this path. We have chosen Riposte Verte as consultants to help us increase our CSR performance and ensure the consistency and accountability of all our actions.”
— Corinne Estève Diemunsch, Limonetik's CSR Manager

PARIS, FRANCE, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is proud to announce that it has just been certified by EnVol (Voluntary Commitment of the Enterprise for the Environment), a French environmental assessment organisation, after winning a successful rating for its commitment.

Limonetik's pro-environmental evaluation was given by Label LUCIE, a French reference label for corporate social responsibility (CSR) created in 2007, that operates in partnership with Bureau Veritas Certification, one of the world's leading certification bodies.

This recognition is the culmination of years of collaboration between the company’s employees and management toward a common goal: implement an approach to identify, manage and reduce environmental impact, and actively apply the best practices.

As an aggregator of payment services offering more than 250 international payment methods to its PSP customers, buyers, marketplaces, and major e-retailers, Limonetik first introduced a global CSR approach in 2015. Actively committed, the company aims to support the global economy by shepherding its customers successfully through a responsible digital transformation.

"At the heart of our projects, our teams have been working ambitiously with the socially active business association Entreprises pour la Cité to integrate young people from low-income areas. We have also made our payment platform available for social causes such as ASAP for Children and more recently with our partners Webhelp and Mirakl on the STOPCOVID19.fr project," explains Corinne Estève Diemunsch, Limonetik's CSR Manager and Marketing & Communications Director. "Our commitment to a healthier and more ethical world has brought us proudly into the LUCIE community, win EnVol certification, and pursue our process of continuous improvement in CSR."

Reflecting team commitment to the environment, this recognition acknowledges Limonetik's sense of corporate responsibility and attention to the impact of its activity while controlling costs. The company's approach is part of a long-term strategy for business growth and sustainable development.

About

Limonetik is a disruptive ​B2B ​payment platform providing High Standard Quality payment services to gateways, acquirers and Tier 1 international merchants (B2B & B2C). Our ​easy to integrate Api enables Acceptance & Aggregation of 125 International Payment Methods and also offers "ready to use" customizable marketplace solution ​with a broad choice of sophisticated payment features​. ​ Limonetik’s solutions are global, gateway & acquirer agnostic and we can reach most markets with international and local payment methods. In 2015, Gartner awarded Limonetik “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients businesses. Limonetik announced an increase of over 120% payment transaction volumes processed on its technology platform in S1 2017 Limonetik has raised 10 million € ​in Serie​s​ A ​from ​VC​s​ (Newfund – Orkos – Hiinov) and some successful Business Angels. Among them Olivier Mathiot and Pierre Kosciusko Morizet (Founder of Priceminister), Regis Bouyala (Payment Guru and writer of “World of Payment”), Alain Parize (founder of Smile’s), Laurent Nizri (Founder of Alteir Consulting specialized in Bank & Payment), and Arnaud Barey (Founder of Voyagermoinscher), Erich Lawson Smith (Arma Partners).

https://www.limonetik.com

