Recognized for its environmental commitment, Limonetik earns EnVol certification from the LUCIE label

Limonetik, a major fintech industry player, has been practicing responsible corporate citizenship for years.

We plan to continue along this path. We have chosen Riposte Verte as consultants to help us increase our CSR performance and ensure the consistency and accountability of all our actions.” — Corinne Estève Diemunsch, Limonetik's CSR Manager

PARIS, FRANCE, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is proud to announce that it has just been certified by EnVol (Voluntary Commitment of the Enterprise for the Environment), a French environmental assessment organisation, after winning a successful rating for its commitment.

Limonetik's pro-environmental evaluation was given by Label LUCIE, a French reference label for corporate social responsibility (CSR) created in 2007, that operates in partnership with Bureau Veritas Certification, one of the world's leading certification bodies.

This recognition is the culmination of years of collaboration between the company’s employees and management toward a common goal: implement an approach to identify, manage and reduce environmental impact, and actively apply the best practices.

As an aggregator of payment services offering more than 250 international payment methods to its PSP customers, buyers, marketplaces, and major e-retailers, Limonetik first introduced a global CSR approach in 2015. Actively committed, the company aims to support the global economy by shepherding its customers successfully through a responsible digital transformation.

"At the heart of our projects, our teams have been working ambitiously with the socially active business association Entreprises pour la Cité to integrate young people from low-income areas. We have also made our payment platform available for social causes such as ASAP for Children and more recently with our partners Webhelp and Mirakl on the STOPCOVID19.fr project," explains Corinne Estève Diemunsch, Limonetik's CSR Manager and Marketing & Communications Director. "Our commitment to a healthier and more ethical world has brought us proudly into the LUCIE community, win EnVol certification, and pursue our process of continuous improvement in CSR."

Reflecting team commitment to the environment, this recognition acknowledges Limonetik's sense of corporate responsibility and attention to the impact of its activity while controlling costs. The company's approach is part of a long-term strategy for business growth and sustainable development.

