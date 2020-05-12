Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Launches New Marketplace to Aid Chinese SMEs Weathering COVID-19 Pandemic

Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology launched a special COVID-19-focused marketplace on its platform to help China-based SMEs discover government support and lending channels.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, CHINA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --On April 30, Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, launched a special COVID-19-focused marketplace on its platform designed to help China-based SMEs (small and medium-size enterprises) discover COVID-19-related government support and lending channels applicable to an SME’s credit profile.As government support mechanisms are continually being introduced and amended across local authorities in China, the newly-launched marketplace provides SMEs with a centralized source to quickly access up-to-date information on government-backed programs. These programs can include financial aid, local subsidies, tax cuts, preferential policies, and other business measures. In addition, the marketplace is featuring more than 30 lending channels available to qualified SMEs.The backbone of China's economy, there are over 30 million SMEs in the country, contributing to over 60% of the national GDP and over 80% of employment. Therefore, the Chinese government has been taking significant measures to support the SME sector during the widespread disruption caused by COVID-19. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies and strong national partnership network, Jianpu is well positioned to play a meaningful role in supporting government actions and programs designed to aid in economic recovery.Jianpu Technology’s brand Rong360, an independent open platform, connects over 2,500 financial institutions with 130 million registered individual financial consumers and SMEs in China. Its ecosystem transforms the way financial products are discovered and recommended, providing more choices, better terms and overall greater convenience. Jianpu is proud to be leveraging the power of its open fintech platform to enable consumers and SMEs to successfully navigate this current crisis.Commenting on the new marketplace for SMEs, David Ye, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jianpu Technology said, “Our government has rolled out numerous and crucial new policies designed to provide substantial help to SMEs and get them back on track. We immediately noted in this fast changing environment that it is often difficult for small businesses to navigate and comprehend technical official statements, which government packages are both available and applicable to their situation. With our mission to be everyone's financial partner, we are continuously striving to provide more suitable matches between our individual users and SMEs and the appropriate financial products and financial service providers. Through the introduction of this new marketplace, we hope to further bridge the gap and connect SMEs to the most useful COVID-19 related financial products, institutions and programs.”About Rong360 | Jianpu TechnologyFounded in 2011, Rong360 | Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) is China's leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. Jianpu went public on November 16, 2017 on the New York Stock Exchange.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.