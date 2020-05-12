Cloud talent creator announces partnership with leading Salesforce ISV

Cloud talent firm Revolent teams up with Copado

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolent, the world’s leading cloud talent creator, has announced an exciting new partnership with Copado, a leading DevOps platform for Salesforce.

The partnership will see Revolent’s Salesforce consultants, developers, and administrators receiving the Copado Certified Administrator training, in order to further deliver value to businesses amidst the looming skills gap in cloud and DevOps technology.

“For more than a decade, we’ve seen the rapid expansion of Salesforce as the number one cloud platform for businesses, and also seen how difficult it can be to source talent to support those deployments,” said Nabila Salem, President at Revolent.

“By partnering with Copado, we’re expanding our Salesforce training and helping to advance DevOps in the Salesforce ecosystem,” added Salem. “This offers our ‘Revols’ improved training opportunities in order to stay competitive in the Salesforce community. For our clients, we can now provide a fast and cost-effective way to bring DevOps best practices to their digital projects.”

Copado enables enterprises to benefit from a single solution that seamlessly integrates key DevOps functions and processes, automating or minimizing manual tasks with complete visibility of all the release pipelines and associated data across the DevOps cycle. Built 100% natively on the Salesforce platform, it’s trusted by some of the world’s leading brands, including eBay, Siemens, Toyota and Volkswagen.

With digital work now involving teams of up to 500 people, DevOps training gives candidates the skills they need to be able to thrive in bigger transformation projects. That adds value to businesses, as well as individuals who can be better remunerated due to the value they bring to an organization. Developing these skills allows for source-driven development, agile releases, and a much faster pace than traditional implementation.

“We are helping thousands of professionals build much-needed DevOps skills for the Salesforce platform,” said Sanjay Gidwani, Senior Vice President of Growth for Copado. “Armed with this high-value expertise, they will be able to expand their professional opportunities and businesses can maximize their Salesforce investment with faster velocity, higher quality and improved trust.”

The partnership further strengthens the offering from Revolent, which has already helped businesses around the world with their innovative business model, which focuses on recruiting, cross-training, placing and developing the next generation of talent specifically for cloud services, such as Salesforce and ServiceNow.



