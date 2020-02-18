Cloud talent creator announces new appointment to its board

Experienced President is the latest addition to Revolent’s leadership team.

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA , February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolent Group has announced the appointment of Nabila Salem as President.

The company is the talent creation division of Tenth Revolution Group, a talent solutions firm whose portfolio also includes Frank Recruitment Group.

She previously worked at FDM Group and IBM, as well as being on various advisory boards such as the techUK Skills and Diversity Council, and the Women in IT NY Summit Series. Salem has over 15 years of experience across a variety of industries including recruitment, professional services and marketing, both in the UK and USA.

“I’m delighted to be leading Revolent Group and have ambitious plans for growth,” she said. “This year we will see 300 experienced IT candidates cross-trained to become the next generation of cloud professionals in a market that is facing serious talent shortages.”

A big part of the company’s ambition is to break down the barriers that people face when entering the cloud technology ecosystem, and Salem is highly experienced and passionate about encouraging, supporting and promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Her efforts were recognized in Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 List 2019.

“Clients have realized that the talent pool is finite, and being able to promote the benefits of a career in these platforms and then cross-train quality candidates into a new area of tech is a great way to make a positive impact on the ecosystem.”

The company has already enjoyed much success, winning awards for its work in creating a new generation of tech talent for platforms including Salesforce and ServiceNow.

“Nabila’s experience is outstanding and she is well placed to lead an incredible area of opportunity for our business,” said Tenth Revolution Group’s Chairman and CEO James Lloyd-Townshend. “I’m delighted to welcome her and confident she will be a success.”

With training hubs in Europe, the US and Australia, Salem will oversee the group’s global operation, providing cross-training programs to create the next generation of professionals for the talent scarce cloud market.

