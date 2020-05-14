The Futurist Institute's Chairman Spoke to the Joint Special Operations University

The Future After COVID Jason Schenker- Author of The Future After COVID The Futurist Institute

Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute, Spoke at the JSOU Great Power Competition Seminar about "The Future of Great Power Competition After COVID"

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on risks, challenges, and tensions that were already driving the great power competitions on the global stage.” — Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute is excited to share that Jason Schenker spoke today to the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) at the Great Power Competition Seminar: A Special Operations Perspective.Schenker's speech was titled "The Future of Great Power Competition After COVID." His remarks focused on risks, challenges, and tensions between the United States and other major powers that have been exposed and heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.Schenker is the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, which became a DOD contractor in 2019 after being the recipient of a DOD SBIR Phase I award from the U.S. Air Force and AFWERX.Content from Schenker's speech focused on supply chain, security, cybersecurity, and psyops risk topics that were addressed in his latest book - The Future After COVID : Futurist Expectations for Changes, Challenges, and Opportunities After the COVID-19 Pandemic.The Future After COVID includes perspectives from The Futurist Institute on long-term changes, challenges, and opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hold for industries, the economy, business, and national security.Some of the chapters in The Future After COVID include:The Future of Work - The Future of Education - The Future of Energy - The Future of Finance - The Future of Monetary Policy - The Future of Fiscal Policy - The Future of Real Estate - The Future of Agriculture - The Future of Supply Chain - The Future of Media - The Future of International Relations - The Future of National Security - The Future of Politics - The Future of Leadership - The Future of Travel and Leisure - The Future of ESG and Sustainability - The Future of Startups - The Future of Recession.The paperback edition of The Future After COVID was released by Prestige Professional Publishing on 1 April 2020. It was Schenker's 22nd book.The Future After COVID can be found online at www.FutureAfterCovid.com



