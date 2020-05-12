DVRKO x Sarah De Warren - “This Is How” OUT TODAY (5/11/2020) on L1N3 Records

Songwriter Sarah De Warren and musician/producer DVARKO team up on new song "This Is How" out now.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVRKO is a rogue, an outcast…Out on a trip in Los Angeles, UK-based songwriter Sarah De Warren met DVRKO, and they collaborated on melodic house track “This Is How.” Both artists wrote from personal experiences in toxic relationships where even though they badly wanted to escape, they had come too far to walk away.Sarah’s songs have been supported by Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, aired on BBC Radio 1, BBC Asian Network and some of the biggest YouTube channels in the electronic-music space, TrapNation and Mr Suicide Sheep.Who is DVRKO? Little is known about him, although he has been spotted on Instagram recently, riding in style in what appears to be a miniature Lamborghini on a number of well-known accounts…See what DVRKO has been up to HERE: https://www.instagram.com/whoisdvrko/tagged/ And keep an eye out for much more to come from this elusive musician and producer…STREAM: https://ffm.to/thisishowdvrko PRESS PHOTOS AND LOGO: https://we.tl/t-ikBBlBovp9 Official: https://whoisdvrko.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WhoisDVRKO/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhoIsDVRKO/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhoisDVRKO SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/WhoisDVRKO DVRKO PRESS CONTACT INFO:Mainstream/technology outlets: Juliette Harris at juliette@itgirlpr.com/ 818-321-2317EDM/electronic dance music outlets: Emily Tan EmilyEmilyTan@aol.com/ 917-318-3758



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.