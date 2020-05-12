Earthly Mist Stores Deal With Covid19 by Using American Green’s ($ERBB) Smart Vending Kiosks to Complete Store Purchases

American Green (ERBB): One of its best AGM Vending Machine Kiosk customers has used its technology to keep employees/customers safe by removing human contact

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earthly Mist Stores Deal With Covid19 Using American Green’s (OTC: $ERBB) Smart Vending Kiosks to Complete Store Purchases without Onsite Human Interaction(Investorideas.com newswire) – American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that one of its best AGM Vending Machine Kiosk customers has used the company’s technology to keep employees and customers safe by eliminating all contact with fellow customers/employees while completing a transaction at stores.Earthly Mist, like most companies in the retail sector, found itself in a situation when Covid19 hit of having to close its stores unless it found a way to continue to serve its clients without risking the health of its employees/customers. Store management came up with a solution to re-deploy their American Green AGM kiosks to carry out a complete transaction without any human interaction whatsoever.According to Earthly Mist Manager, Danelle Pierce, “Customer and employee safety was our #1 priority. We've used the AGM – American Green Merchandisers - as a way to offer contactless purchases that are compliant within our Covid-19 environment. American Green’s AGM has been great for our clients that still need to complete purchases, but who are concerned about interacting with the public. By making our products available day and night, essential workers still in the workforce no longer need to rush in before our stores close. We've informed our clients that even through forced shutdowns due to government restrictions, our popular products will remain available to them to purchase any time of the day or night. Our contact-free solution has greatly relieved consumer anxiety and allowed us to continue to offer access to our products during these uncertain times.”According to Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of American Green’s AGM Division, “Earthly Mist was forced to become very creative in their business thinking and has put today's technology to optimum use in keeping their business and client base stress free. Using high-tech security cameras and two-way communication with customers arriving at the store, coupled with American Green’s proprietary AGM - American Green Merchandiser - Earthly Mist can continue to securely dispense its quality products to customers using the kind of ingenuity that has made American the great country that it is.”When visiting Earthly Mist Facebook page you can see a flyer made about a possible temporary closure; however the website and Automatic Dispensing AGM Machines will remain available day and night.In other news, American Green plans to open up 10 additional major markets to vending operators wishing to sell American Green’s CBD line of American-made CBD products. In addition to the AGM smart vending kiosk, the company is also a leading online supplier of America-made, high quality CBD products which it plans to “marry” to its state-of-the-art AGM machines. For a sampling of American Green’s high quality product offerings, simply click on the company’s online store. If you are an experienced vending machine operator serving a major market and wish to add a complete CBD products to your existing route, you should contact Mr. Lindel Creed at American Green’s AGM Division located in Gastonia, North Carolina by writing lindel@americangreen.com or calling Mr. Creed on his direct line at 704-718-3158.Pick Up Your American Green Mystery Box Today:American Green Apparel Mystery Box Deals:• $50.00 Value Box $39.95 *$31.96• $100.00 Value Box $54.95 *43.96 100mg CBD Oil (2 Pack) $20.00 $250.00 Value Box $124.95 *$99.96*All Mystery Boxes Can Be Combined With Promo Code INVESTOR.Products listed above also include Free Shipping.American Green CBD Store Resources• Subscribe to our Weekly Deals• Become a Distributor• Become an AffiliateWhy Shop American Green?• Free Shipping On All Orders• Large Selection of Products (over 140 items and growing)• 100% USA Made Products• All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)• 20% Discount For Shareholders (promo code INVESTOR)• Weekly Deals (new deals every week)American Green accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club (which are securely processed in the USA).Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), orFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/ About American Green, Inc.American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, has more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.Contact:American Green, Inc.Investor Relations480-443-1600 X555investor@americangreen.comNOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSExcept for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: This news release featuring American Green (ERBB:OTC) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.comMore disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.