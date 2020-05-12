Sun Kissed (OTC: $SKDI) Announces Acquisition of Content Aggregator & Publishing Platform PushNote

Sun Kissed Industries(SKDI)announces the 100% acquisition of PushNote, a rapidly growing affiliate marketing based news publishing/content aggregator platform

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #CBD #Technology #Stock News - Sun Kissed (OTC: $SKDI) Announces Acquisition of PushNote, Content Aggregator and Publishing Platform in Digital Affiliate Marketing Industry; @sunkissinc(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking cannabis/CBD Technology stock news - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI), an emerging leader in the technology and CBD Food & Beverage marketplace, is pleased to announce the 100% acquisition of PushNote, a rapidly growing affiliate marketing based news publishing and content aggregator platform.PushNote has garnered the attention of some big industry players as a multi-use news/special interest content and affiliate marketing platform. PushNote allows you to take control of the information that gets ‘pushed’ to you and benefit from ‘pushing’ information out to others using an affiliate marketing model, ‘pay-to-push’.According to IBISWorld, the social networking sites industry’s revenue for 2020 will approach $50 billion. These projections were generated based on data before the Covid-19 shutdown which has increased the use of social networking platforms by 20% according to Social Media Today.The content and advertising industry continues to serve a mostly non-targeted audience, PushNote is changing that, allowing for genuinely interested targeted content and promotion marketing. In addition, PushNote allows the user to setup their own channel which others can subscribe to, allowing you to ‘push’ content and opportunities of interest to some or all of your followers including to the multitude of social media platforms you may already be using. This makes PushNote the go-to promotion platform, saving you lots of time while keeping all your social media accounts up to date.An example scenario might look like the following: Uber has a $20 credit promotion opportunity for ‘new user downloads’ they are willing to pay to have distributed to your followers. You in turn ‘push’ this promotion opportunity to your followers and receive compensation accordingly.Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said “We are excited to add another technology based platform to our portfolio. We have searched for a solid content aggregator that includes significant flexibility, built-in monetization options and existing social media compatibility. Not only is this a fantastic ‘unicorn’ platform as it stands, but we are working with a number of major industry players that have expressed serious interested in using the platform and co-developing future updates.”About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.About PushNotePushNote is an affiliate marketing-based news publishing and content aggregator platform. By approaching the advertising industry from a different direction, PushNote has attracted major industry players from across the spectrum. The iOS version is available in the App Store. The Android version is coming soon.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.comPaid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure : this news release featuring Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp About Investorideas.comSign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.comGet more Cannabis Stock Investor Ideas - news, articles, podcasts and stock directoriesTechSectorStocks.com - investing ideas in tech stocks - mobile payments, social media, AI and Robotics, Drone Stocks, GPS, Internet of Things (IoT)Like Tech Stocks? View our Tech Stocks Directory Get News Alerts on Tech Stocks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.