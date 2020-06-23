Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Minnesota Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Possible Significant Compensation

“We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-if they had asbestos exposure prior to 1982.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-if the individual also had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this could exceed $100,000 or much more. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-even if they smoked cigarettes."

"To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades in Minnesota and nationwide and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. We are certain for many-they will be glad they did,” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, a worker at one of dozens of power plants in Minnesota, factory workers, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.