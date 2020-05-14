Extreme Air Hockey Challenge released for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, PC & Xbox

Extreme Air Hockey Challenge title screen Extreme Air Hockey Challenge icon 3-player table

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces Extreme Air Hockey Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox, where you can take the excitement of air hockey you anywhere.The game offers several types of tables: normal, neon, and extreme.for 2 3 or 4 players. At each table you compete against challenging AI opponents. And you can optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging (on supported platforms).The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox One.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr, with additional programming by David Hayes, 3d Models created by Daniel Batts, and playtested by Lorenzo Torres, Amber Roberson, and Collin Porter. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects. Daniel Batts and Lorenzo Torres are game dev interns from Richland College. David Hayes, Amber Roberson, and Collin Porter also attend Richland College through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.According to Ed Magnin, "Our team, including our student game dev interns, did an excellent job in helping us create the excitement of an air hockey in a game you can take with you anywhere."Device Requirements (iOS):* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch* Requires iOS 10.0 or later* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)* 119.3 MB* Rated 4+Pricing and Availability:Extreme Air Hockey Challenge 1.0 is $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.###Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Extreme Air Hockey Challenge preview video



