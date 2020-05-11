New Popular Restaurant, SLAY Italian Kitchen, Offering Friday through Sunday Weekend Specials and 20% Wine Discounts

SLAY Italian Kitchen Vesuvio Pizza Smoked Salmon Benedict Tuna Poke-Itale Brick Oven Roasted Sea Bass (Mexico) Served w/ Spring Grilled Zucchini Ribbons

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” winner as “Best New Italian Restaurant” is offering Friday through Sunday weekend specials.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLAY Italian kitchen, Manhattan Beach’s popular new Italian restaurant, is offering Friday through Sunday weekend specials and 20% wine discounts to its hungry customers during LA lockdown. The “Best of Los Angeles Award” winner for “Best New Italian Restaurant” will keep feeding its faithful, hungry customers. The coronavirus has impacted LA in the likes we have never seen before but that doesn't stop award-winning chef-owner David Slay from feeding its customers via take out, curbside service, and offering these great Friday through Sunday specials.

SLAY Italian kitchen, which recently opened, is owned and operated by award-winning chef David Slay. Slay is also recognized in Manhattan Beach as the owner of the popular fine dining restaurant Slay Steak + Fish, located just flew a few blocks away. SLAY Italian Kitchen is here to ensure customers that they will get the same quality through these difficult times.

“The safety of our staff & customers is of the utmost importance to us. We are going above and beyond to ensure all food & service safety measures are being implemented,” states SLAY Italian Kitchen. “In order to further do so, we are taking payment over the phone & offer curbside or window pickup only.”

SLAY Italian kitchen is offering takeout and curbside service and orders can be placed all day by email or by phone after 3 p.m. Orders are available for pick up between 4:00 and 7:00 PM and until 8:00 PM on weekends.

For further details of the Friday through Sunday weekend specials and new menu items for SLAY Italian Kitchen, see below:

TGIF!!!

TODAY WE START LUNCH

(11 - 3 Fri-Sun)

Tuna Poke-Itale, Vesuvio Pizza, Smoked Salmon Benedict

GET YOUR DINNER ORDERS IN FOR TONIGHT!!!

Our Friday Special is...

Brick Oven Roasted Sea Bass (Mexico)

Served w/ Spring Grilled Zucchini Ribbons 28



MENU AS IS - NO SUBSTITUTIONS

TAKE-AWAY HOURS:

Lunch: Wed – Sun 11am – 3pm

Dinner: Wed – Sun 4pm – 8pm (All orders MUST be placed by 7:30pm)

TO PLACE AN ORDER: Order online through our website www.slayitaliankitchen.com OR click the red button below

ADDRESS FOR PICKUP:

SLAY Italian Kitchen - 1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

To minimize contact for the safety of our staff & customers, we offer curbside window pickup only.

WINE IS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT A 20% DISCOUNT

TO VIEW THE MENU VISIT https://www.slayitaliankitchen.com/

David Slay

https://www.slayestateandvineyard.com

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. In 2017, he leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard, which is set in the majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of running a vineyard, creating breathtaking wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on unforgettable events.

Slay took over two years to prepare the estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.

David’s journey to Slay Vineyard started at a very young age. A third-generation American restaurateur, David began his training at the age of 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

David apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A”. David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. On top of that, he just opened two new restaurants closer to home in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.



