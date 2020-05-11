SeamlessMD and Wolters Kluwer to Deliver COVID-19 Digital Patient Engagement to Health Care Systems

Example EmmiEngage® COVID-19 video education on SeamlessMD

EmmiEngage® interactive multimedia content for COVID-19 now available through the SeamlessMD digital patient engagement platform

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeamlessMD and Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that they are collaborating to deliver current and evidence-based COVID-19 interactive multimedia content through the SeamlessMD digital patient engagement platform. This new content, which will be continuously refreshed, will equip health systems with patient engagement that they can deliver to their patients in a compelling, real-time format.“As we learn more about the virus, it is a very challenging time for patients and their loved ones to feel they are effectively protecting themselves, especially with changing and conflicting messages about best practices,” said Dr. Denise Basow, CEO, Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Patients and health systems can both benefit from trustworthy resources that are easier to access through the SeamlessMD platform.”With this collaboration, Wolters Kluwer’s EmmiEngageCOVID-19 resources are available directly to health systems and their patients accessing digital care plans on SeamlessMD for a wide variety of healthcare conditions. The resources are accessible right at the top of the patient web and mobile applications, and are updated regularly so patients have the most current responses. EmmiEngage COVID-19 patient engagement content is available at no cost to all SeamlessMD customers, as well as on the Wolters Kluwer website “Patients, understandably, have many questions about COVID-19. The interactive multimedia content from EmmiEngage helps to answer those questions in a patient-centered manner,” said Dr. Joshua Liu, CEO of SeamlessMD. “With this partnership, patients using SeamlessMD will be able to better care for themselves during the pandemic, while also reducing the number of calls they make to their providers.”SeamlessMD and Wolters Kluwer are also working to bring other types of content to their users, including digital care plans to support transitions of care for patients with congestive heart failure (CHF).SeamlessMD is a leading digital patient engagement platform that enables health systems to engage, monitor, and stay connected with patients throughout their healthcare journey. Patients access interactive, digital care plans via smartphone, tablet or computer, and are guided before, during, and after their hospital stays with messages, tasks, education, and progress tracking. Healthcare teams can receive alerts and access dashboards to catch problems earlier, leading to reductions in hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs. In addition, SeamlessMD recently launched free COVID-19 tools for health systems to monitor patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms and to assess patient readiness pre-operatively in order to restart elective surgery safely.Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers, and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research, and clinical intelligence. Its suite of Emmi content is designed specifically to align patient action with clinical best practices and, through behavioral and educational science, connect them to their care journeys. To learn more about Wolters Kluwer’s evidence-based, COVID-19 patient education, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com/coronavirus-resources.html To learn more about how to deliver Wolters Kluwer’s interactive multimedia content through the SeamlessMD digital patient engagement platform, visit https://seamless.md/covid-19-solutions/ About SeamlessMDSeamlessMD provides the #1 digital patient engagement platform used by health systems to elevate the patient experience, improve outcomes, and lower costs. Patients access digital care plans on their smartphone, tablet, or computer and are guided through their health conditions or treatments via reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers can receive alerts, monitor patients and access analytics to deliver better care. SeamlessMD is also directly integrated with Epic and Cerner. Health systems such as Stanford Health Care, Rush University Medical Center, and UAB Health System use SeamlessMD to improve patient satisfaction while reducing hospital length of stay, readmissions, and costs.For more information and to see SeamlessMD in action, please visit: www.seamless.md



