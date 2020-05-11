International Day of Families 2020

Parents Forum and National Parents Union join forces to offer a workshop for parents on managing feelings

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum and National Parents Union will celebrate International Day of Families, May 15, 2020, with an online workshop addressing the effects of the COVID-19 quarantine on parents. The half-hour session, ‘How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear’, core of the Parents Forum curriculum, will be broadcast on the National Parents Union Facebook channel at 9:00 am ET on Friday, May 15th and repeated several times during the day.National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues said, “More than ever it is vital that families are supported. During this difficult time, families of all types are balancing being essential workers with managing food insecurity and financial insecurity, while teaching and keeping their children safe. This workshop will benefit the hundreds of member organizations and tens of thousands of NPU parents across the country. We have to be there for each other in order to be present for our children in these very difficult times.”The May 15th Parents Forum workshop will be led by Djamel Bekkai and Eve Sullivan of Parents Forum. To join this May 15th, event tune in to the National Parents Union on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nationalparentsunion Contacts:617-864-3802 Eve Sullivan / eve@parentsforum.org617-378-1563 Tim Langan / tim@maparents.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.