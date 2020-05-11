Skip launches Order Ahead and Curbside Delivery as additional layer of Contactless Shopping Platform

Skip announces Order Ahead and Curbside Delivery to help retailers thrive during COVID-19 Pandemic

Order Ahead shopping opens up transactions to happen away from stores and gives shoppers complete freedom and flexibility in how they shop.” — Chase Thomason, CEO of Skip

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip, the leading provider of Scan & Go to grocery, c-store, and small-format retail, announces Carry-Out and Curbside Delivery as the latest product to expand its fully integrated in-store contactless shopping platform. Retailers now gain the ability to open their inventory to shoppers at the pump or miles away - opening the possibilities to drive new store sales like never before.In the wake of COVID-19, retailers are adapting quickly to new purchase behaviors and restrictions. Customers asked for contactless shopping methods to the traditional checkout line including, Scan & Go, order ahead, and delivery. Up to this point, most retailers have shifted their operations to accept phone calls from customers to place their orders, then call again when the customer arrives at the store to have their items delivered to their car. Skip's new Order Ahead platform streamlines that process; with the Skip app a shopper can order at home, at the pump, or anywhere they may be. Their items are picked by store clerks and prepared for one of 2 pickup methods; in-store hand-off or curbside service. Shortly following this product release, a 3rd option of delivery will be added to Skip’s Contactless Shopping platform leveraging the existing 3rd party delivery services network.“Skip is uniquely positioned to solve a worldwide issue facing retailers during and after this pandemic,” said Skip CEO, Chase Thomason. “I don’t know if social distancing is here to stay, but shopper paranoia is. Our team is working day and night to expand our alternative shopping methods on top of our proven platform and its retailer-friendly integrations. Order Ahead shopping opens up transactions to happen away from stores and gives shoppers complete freedom and flexibility in how they shop.”There will be five retailers launching Skip Order Ahead this week with many more retailers launching in May.About GoSkip, Inc.Skip is the leader in cloud point-of-sale, with a suite of frictionless checkout apps for shoppers and retailers. Stores with Skip enable their customers to scan and pay for items on their mobile devices in or away from the store, skipping the checkout line. Skip is focused on revolutionizing the way customers navigate shopping in the grocery, c-store, and small-format retail environments. For more information, visit www.getskip.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.