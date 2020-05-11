Group Evolution Retreats Ready to Welcome Guests as Favourable Quarantine Deal Reached Between UK and French Governments

Group Evolution Château

LONDON, ENGLAND, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Group Evolution Retreats, operating from their very own secluded Château, in the Pays de la Loire, France are thrilled about the Prime Minister’s announcement that there has been a special deal reached by the UK and French governments meaning that people travelling between the two countries will not have to enter quarantine. The Château is perfectly equipped for groups to enjoy all the benefits of travel whilst also being careful to still observe social distancing guidelines if required.A great way to get comfortable with travel again, groups of friends or sports and wellness groups can book the Château for their exclusive use or book onto one of the organised camps, retreats or family activity weeks.Located less than 7 hours drive from London, Château de la Motte Henry is in easy reach, via multiple modes of transport: train, ferry, car and plane. The nineteenth century Château has been recently renovated and comfortably accommodates groups of up to 36 people in over 12,500 sqft of accommodation. Guests need never leave the 27 acre site, with its superb sports, wellness and relaxation facilities, including 25m outdoor pool, yoga studio, professionally equipped gym, running trail, indoor and outdoor dining spaces and expansive lounges. But, being rural France, there are also great cycle rides, virtually deserted hikes and runs and picturesque villages nearby.Having control over its operations at the Château, Group Evolution can be proactive in responding to COVID-19 and has implemented the following measures:• Temperature checks on arrival and twice daily temperature checks of staff;• Additional hygiene measures including staff wearing face masks and gloves when appropriate, a greater regularity and depth of cleaning and the availability of hand sanitisers for guests;• Staggered dining times, and socially distanced dining, both inside and out; and• Reduced capacity, limited to 24 guests.Due to the current future uncertainty with regards to COVID-19, Group Evolution is providing full refunds if guests cannot attend due to either travel restrictions or their own illness with COVID-19. In addition, for its retreat and sports camps weeks, Group Evolution will arrange transport for guests if they desire and help ensure that this is also refundable. Finally, guests can secure their places on 2020 events for a £1 deposit, and not pay anything else until the week before travel.Group Evolution has come up with a number of ways to book an exciting break:• Catch up Camps. Many sports clubs, groups of active friends and wellness groups, have missed out on their annual health or wellness getaway. Group Evolution offers tailored catch up weeks, providing accommodation, facilities, catering and even high quality coaching and logistical support, as required. Guests can relax and re-energise in the company of people they know and with the organisational hassle taken off their hands.• Group Bookings. For groups just looking to relax and travel with trusted family or friends, the Château is available, throughout the summer, to be let as a whole. The on-site management team will still offer discrete advice, guidance and logistical support, where desired.• Activity holidays. A perfect way of combining a health, fitness or sporting break with your annual summer holiday, recovering your fitness mojo whilst saving you money. Group Evolution will tailor these breaks to suit the activities each family wants, arranging qualified, high quality support as well as local, safe excursions to provide guests with lasting memories.• Sports Camps & Wellness and Creative Retreats. Group Evolution’s luxury camps and retreats will recommence at the end of August with a family multi-sport retreat and continue through until Christmas. Sports camps cover triathlon, running, swimming and golf are delivered in partnership with award-winning coaches, such as 6x Ironman World Champion Dave Scott and Commonwealth Bronze medallist Liz Yelling. Wellness retreats focus on mental wellbeing and physical holistic health and fitness and are delivered with internationally renowned specialists. And creative retreats, guided by leading authors, artists and musicians help guests realise their potential.Various discounts are available to Group Evolution and Performance Evolution members and subscribers and, for the remainder of 2020, key workers will receive a 30% discount on their food and accommodation.Group Evolution supports environmentally sustainable travel. The carbon cost of travel for all its retreat guests is fully offset and there are discounts on retreat prices for those travelling sustainably. On-site, Group Evolution only uses responsibly sourced products and services.For more information visit www.groupevolution.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.