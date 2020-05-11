Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit
Keeping the Oil & Gas Industry Engaged and Informed
NAIROBI, KENYA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit held from July 6 – 10, 2020 is being organsied in response to the challenges the industry and world is facing, and brings together the top Oil and Gas Business Experts, Industry Thought Leaders, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Thinkers and Operational Leaders.
Access five days worth of content addressing the challenges arising from the current oil industry crisis. Panel Discussions and Presentations from C-Suite and Senior Executive speakers will cover a broad range of topics with the objective to help you navigate the current problems being faced within the industry so that you will be in a stronger position and have a better understanding when planning to move forward personally and professionally.
The Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit is designed to take you on a step-by-step journey throughout the Oil and Gas Value Chain on how to deal with the current crisis, adapting to a new world order and how to succeed going forward.
Showcase your brand and gain targeted exposure to the O&G industry leaders, influencers and potential clients by Sponsoring or being part of the Exhibition Gallery. Get in touch for more information about our Sponsor & Exhibition Gallery packages designed for your budget.
The Exhibition Gallery and Energy Resource Centre is restricted to registered participants.
Being an online-only event, gives you access anywhere, live or on demand wherever you are. This means no travel, no approval forms to complete, and no feeling like if you attend, you will have a week's worth of work to catch up on when you get back.
We are pleased to announce our second round of confirmed speakers.
Confirmed Speakers:
Jasper Peijs, VP, Africa Exploration, BP
Dr. Carole Nakhle, CEO, Crystol Energy
Anand Rao, Director & Principal, Oil & Gas Solutions Ltd
Hugh Spurling, Director Spurling Goss
Nicole R. Braley, VP - Head of Marketing, Wood Mackenzie
Emmanuel Delvaux, MD, West Africa, Schlumberger
Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head, Oil & Gas, Standard Bank
Brian Muriuki, MD & Country Chair, Shell, Ghana
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton
Erik Dvergsnes, Architect - Oracle Exadata & Cloud, Aker BP ASA
Hon Elly Karuhanga, Uganda, Chamber of Mines & Petroleum
Sean Wilcock, Vice President, Sales, MGB Oilfield Services Inc
Jon Clark, Partner, UK & EMEIA Oil and Gas Leader, Ernst & Young
Diana Ribeiro, CEO, Astertax Consulting
Rudolf Huber, President, LNG Europe
Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO, TSAVO Oilfields Services
Peter Szabadi, Chief Operating Officer, The Energy Year
Get in touch with us if you would like to join our Virtual Platform as a Speaker or Panelist.
Highlights:
C-Suite & Senior Executives
VIP & Government Interviews
Five Days’ Worth of Content On Demand and Post Event
Key Topical Issues in the Oil and Gas Value Chain Panel Discussions
End of Summit - Business & Bubbles Networking Platform
Attendees:
Government Officials
C-Suite and Senior Level Executives
Independents
National Oil Companies
Oilfield Services Providers
Entrepreneurs
Consultants
Register now to be part in an inclusive, informative and thought provoking week of insights and discussion.
For all enquiries contact the organisers:
Joe Watson: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com
Jodee Lourensz: jodee@upstreamgrp.com
Jodee Lourensz
J.Lourensz Marketing Consultancy
+31 6 12559410
