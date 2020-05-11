autotext.me releases its new calendar feature to help shops manage their time and schedule

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me introduces its calendar view, which equips shops with the ability to more effectively manage and oversee their operations. The calendar feature enables clients to view appointments, events, and current active jobs. Users can choose to view their schedule and tasks at hand displayed in either a day, week, month, or simple list format.

“Though autotext.me provides shops with insight into their live data that have proven very effective and beneficial for managing day-to-day operations, we’ve needed to be stronger in the area of appointments,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care, located in the Dallas area. “Our new calendar feature fulfills that need and provides shops with another solid look into their data that will serve to help them plan their days and operate even more efficiently.”

autotext.me’s new, robust calendar component further boosts the functionality of the company’s previously launched contactless check-in/scheduling feature. Appointments made through online scheduling forms that autotext.me clients have linked to their websites are now automatically populated into the calendar, enabling shops to no longer shift back to their shop management system (SMS) to manage their scheduling.



