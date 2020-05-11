Auto/Mate Adds Remote Signing Capability to eDEAL™ Signature Capture

New feature offered as free trial to help dealers sell vehicles during COVID-19

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate, a business unit of DealerSocket , has added a remote signing feature to its eDEAL™ Signature Capture digital contracting tool . The new feature is being offered to Auto/Mate’s current eDEAL customers as a free trial, helping them to overcome adverse sales conditions and close more deals while COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandates are still enforced state by state.“We’ve recognized the importance of embracing digital retailing over the past few years,” said Mike Esposito, president of Auto/Mate. “And given the present circumstances, this type of technology has now become more important than ever. We challenged our developers to quickly step up to the plate and provide a solution to a serious problem impacting dealers, and they exceeded all expectations.”When a car buyer agrees to purchase a vehicle over the phone, the dealership representative sends the F&I documents via email. The customer clicks on the link in the email to open the electronic documents and begin the signing process. Similar to how home buyers use DocuSign for real estate documents, all the customer has to do is sign once, then tap to apply their signature and/or initials where indicated. During the signing, the dealer rep can stay on the phone to guide the customer through the process. Once complete, the final documents are turned into a ZIP file and emailed to the customer.Auto/Mate’s eDEAL Signature Capture allows F&I managers to easily capture signatures, store electronically signed documents, and email digital deal jackets to customers. eDEAL Signature Capture can be used on any mobile tablet and resides in Sales & Finance, Auto/Mate's one-stop-shop for creating and closing deals. All forms are stored as digital PDFs right in the DMS, eliminating the need for physical file storage and 3rd-party scanning solutions.For more information, visit www.automate.com/dms/variable-ops/edeal/ About DealerSocketDealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products gives dealers of all sizes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS), as well as Auto/Mate, a leader in DMS. DealerSocket serves more than 9,000 dealerships and 300,000 users. DealerSocket’s software has helped its customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,600 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,600 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



