The Heart Alchemy Sound Bath and Sound Healing Series Continues with Crystal Bowls from Guy Douglas

Sound Bath and Sound healing videos as well as Sound Meditation videos are the latest trend on YouTube for ways to relax, meditate, and reduce anxiety.

Crystal Bowls Sound Bath and Sound healing videos as well as Crystal Bowl Sound Meditation videos are the latest trend on YouTube for people looking for ways to relax, meditate, reduce stress, reduce anxiety, calm the mind and achieve a meditative mind.

To meet this growing need, Heart Alchemy releases it's second video in the crystal bowls sound bath series featuring world renowned sound healing artist, Guy Douglas, aka "The Gong Guy".

To meet this growing need, Heart Alchemy releases it's second video in the crystal bowls sound bath series featuring world renowned sound healing artist, Guy Douglas, aka “The Gong Guy”.

Guy leads a group of sound healing musicians and his performances feature crystal bowls, gongs, tibetan bowls, chimes, ASMR, sound meditations and more.

This new one hour crystal bowls sound bath features Guy and his partner Raven, playing crystal bowls, gongs and a variety of instruments to produce a deeply relaxing, soothing soundscape - great for sleep music, meditation music, study music and creative time music. This video is certain to help viewers attain a meditative mind, provide anxiety relief and calm the mind utilizing deeo healing vibrations.

"This is a very special sound bath from Guy and Sound Meditation Presents. I’m looking forward to seeing these singing bowl recordings help people reduce their anxiety and stress during these times of uncertainty”, said Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy.

The first video will launch on YouTube Saturday May 16, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/al7zrF8RqUs

Check out our playlist of Sound Healing videos on our playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PHsFBqSsTvT4xqjqLytMF8

Stay tuned as we will release a new sound healing video each week in our quest of offer a full library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.

Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com

http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing vidoes, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

