Nubian Messengers Release New Single “MAMA AFRIKA!”

Nubian Messengers & Devi Recording collaborate for new dance song with a message “MAMA AFRIKA!” - Out Friday 05/15/2020 on Afrikan Pulse Edutainment Records.

NEW YORK, NY, BROOKLYN, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nubian Messengers will celebrate the soft release of “Mama Afrika!” on May 9th, 2020 the 70th Birthday of its founder- N.A.B. Mwata Nubian. Percussionist & scholar Mwata Nubian founded this ensemble in 2015 for the purpose of education and entertainment through varied artistic expressions of musicians and artists with emphasis on Afrikan culture in the Americas, thus taking up the mantle ‘the Afrikan Pulse’ of the late pianist Randy Weston.Nubian Messengers is an ensemble with deep roots in jazz & funk, and perform live with an assemblage complete with West African drums, full marimba, electric bass, drumset, trumpet and keys. “Mama Afrika!” will come as a surprise to many fans, as it is an amalgam of danceable electronica produced by Devi Recording with some of the band’s signature rhythms. The song is co-written by and features rapper/singer Adeyemi Konscious with spoken word by N.A.B. Mwata Nubian.During the momentum of the ensemble’s celebrated debut single “Sister Space Shifter”, several performances ensued at Soul In The Horn, APAP 2020, opening for Alsarah & the Nubatones and The Reminders. “Sister Space Shifter” also caught the attention of author/activist Kevin Powell, who wrote and produced a short film for the band after being inspired by the songs lyrical admiration of BlackGirlMagic.“Mama Afrika!” demonstrates the creative versatility of Nubian Messengers with hope it will contribute to joyful dance moments during this quarantine period with recognition for the people of the motherland.



