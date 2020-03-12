Devi Recording & ROA Records Announces New Single Don’t Think You Know from Rules Of Aquah

NYC upstarts Devi Recording & ROA Records announces release of 2nd single from Rules Of Aquah, Don’t Think You Know, now available on all digital platforms.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don’t Think You Know is the 2nd song released by the improvisational trio/sometimes quartet Rules Of Aquah.The 1st was The Lights We Shine , released officially in November of 2019 (via Distrokid), with unofficial pre-releases in 2017 and 2018. The reason for those earlier releases were Rules Of Aquah’s first attempts at meeting the winter holiday rush with a “holiday friendly” song to introduce the band.At the core of this band, are guitarist Michael Richard Cox and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Bruce Mack (Burnt Sugar Arkestra, Eighty-Pound Pug, Nubian Messengers) who hire players from their well of talented friends to join them in live performance.The genre of Don’t Think You Know is acid-jazz-downtempo-lounge. It swings, is blues-based, features an improvised vocal performance, and is over seven minutes long.The song is driven by an electronically slowed down swing beat on drums as well as an electronically stretched vocal, engineered for the desired effect by co-producer Michael R. Cox. The walking (synth) bass line, and improvised vocal melody with intermittent scatting are performed by Bruce Mack, adds to the song’s feel of a jazz ballad. The jazzy 3-chord guitar pattern played by founding member Ken Edmonds served as the inspiration and sonic foundation for Don’t think You Know. Mr. Edmonds has since left the band due to differences in artistic direction.The lyrics (written by Bruce Mack), speaks to human nature by warning and reminding that things are not always what they seem, to not make assumptions about another’s life, and to live our own truths.“ I love this! So inspiring!” - Letitia Guillory, Playwright“… this is great …” - Michael E. Veal, Bassist & Bandleader at Michael Veal & Aqua IfeDon’t Think You Know, is also accompanied by a short re-edited version of the cult film horror classic “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die”. The band wanted to provide something to take the listener on an alternate journey of interpretation.



