Carlkruse.com attending Kraken Block Drop VR Halving Party

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carlkruse.Com blog would like to announce it is attending the Bitcoin halving online party hosted by Kraken, scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2020 between 16:00-20:00 UTC and invites its supporters and Bitcoin enthusiasts to join in.In honor of the quadrennial “halving” of the Bitcoin supply -- where the issuance of Bitcoin is algorithmically cut by 50% -- the Kraken exchange hosts a virtual reality gathering called the “Block Drop VR Halving Party,” featuring a lineup of speakers compromising a who’s who of the blockchain space.For a full list of speakers, the schedule, and to RSVP please visit: https://blog.kraken.com/post/4858/krakens-vr-halving-party-the-full-lineup-revealed-rsvp-instructions/ Carlkruse.com wrote about the upcoming Bitcoin halving in its article Carl Kruse Talks About Bitcoin and welcomes communication from the blockchain community. The main site is at the Carl Kruse Blog



